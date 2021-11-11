Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 11: CB Dee Delaney Upgraded

The Buccaneers upgraded Dee Delaney to full participation as they look to get healthier in the secondary.

Nov 11, 2021 at 03:23 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

There weren't too many changes for the Buccaneers on Thursday as the team gets set to visit the Washington Football Team this Sunday. Cornerback Dee Delaney, who was limited on Wednesday, returned to practice in a full capacity on Thursday, while cornerback Rashard Robinson was downgraded to a non-participant. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon had his usual Thursday rest day while receivers Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin also sat out of practice again. Brown was seen during the portion of practice open to the media working on the side with the JUGS machine as he works to get back from an ankle injury. Godwin is dealing with a foot issue and there has been no news on his status for Sunday.

Washington added cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste to their injury report, sitting out practice with an illness.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate  

CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Did Not Participate

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate  

DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate

CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate

Washington

WR Dyami Brown (knee) – Limited Participation

T Sam Cosmi (ankle) – Limited Participation

RB Antonio Gibson (shin) – Limited Participation

CB William Jackson III (knee) – Full Participation

TE Sammis Reyes (hip) – Limited Participation

WR Curtis Samuel (groin) – Did Not Participate

G Brandon Scherff (knee) – Limited Participation

WR Cam Sims (hamstring) – Limited Participation

CB Benjamin St.-Juste (illness) – Did Not Participate

DE Montez Sweat (jaw) – Did Not Participate

*bold denotes change from previous day

