Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 11: CB Dee Delaney Upgraded

There weren't too many changes for the Buccaneers on Thursday as the team gets set to visit the Washington Football Team this Sunday. Cornerback Dee Delaney, who was limited on Wednesday, returned to practice in a full capacity on Thursday, while cornerback Rashard Robinson was downgraded to a non-participant. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon had his usual Thursday rest day while receivers Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin also sat out of practice again. Brown was seen during the portion of practice open to the media working on the side with the JUGS machine as he works to get back from an ankle injury. Godwin is dealing with a foot issue and there has been no news on his status for Sunday.
Washington added cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste to their injury report, sitting out practice with an illness.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
RB Giovani Bernard (knee/chest) – Full Participation
WR Antonio Brown (ankle) – Did Not Participate
CB Dee Delaney (ankle) – Full Participation
WR Chris Godwin (foot) – Did Not Participate
TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) – Did Not Participate
DL Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player) – Did Not Participate
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) – Did Not Participate
CB Rashard Robinson (hamstring) – Did Not Participate
Washington
WR Dyami Brown (knee) – Limited Participation
T Sam Cosmi (ankle) – Limited Participation
RB Antonio Gibson (shin) – Limited Participation
CB William Jackson III (knee) – Full Participation
TE Sammis Reyes (hip) – Limited Participation
WR Curtis Samuel (groin) – Did Not Participate
G Brandon Scherff (knee) – Limited Participation
WR Cam Sims (hamstring) – Limited Participation
CB Benjamin St.-Juste (illness) – Did Not Participate
DE Montez Sweat (jaw) – Did Not Participate
*bold denotes change from previous day