Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 11: CB Dee Delaney Upgraded

There weren't too many changes for the Buccaneers on Thursday as the team gets set to visit the Washington Football Team this Sunday. Cornerback Dee Delaney, who was limited on Wednesday, returned to practice in a full capacity on Thursday, while cornerback Rashard Robinson was downgraded to a non-participant. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon had his usual Thursday rest day while receivers Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin also sat out of practice again. Brown was seen during the portion of practice open to the media working on the side with the JUGS machine as he works to get back from an ankle injury. Godwin is dealing with a foot issue and there has been no news on his status for Sunday.