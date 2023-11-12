Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Titans-Buccaneers Inactives | Jamel Dean Cleared for Action

The Bucs had both starting cornerbacks on their injury list in Week 10, and while Carlton Davis will miss the game against Tennessee due to a toe injury, Jamel Dean has cleared the concussion protocol

Nov 12, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

IR-111223

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had both of their starting cornerbacks listed as questionable on the injury report for their Week 10 game against the Tennessee Titans, and Sunday's inactive list was equal parts good news and bad news. Jamel Dean, who suffered a concussion a week ago, cleared the league's protocol and is available to play on Sunday, but a toe injury will keep Carlton Davis from suiting up.

Rookie defensive back Josh Hayes was ruled out on Friday due to a concussion and guard Matt Feiler will miss his third straight outing with a knee ailment. Aaron Stinnie will once again start at left guard. Three other Buccaneers who were listed as questionable on Friday – defensive linemen Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey and wide receiver Trey Palmer – will be able to play against the Titans.

Rookie outside linebacker Markees Watts is active for just the second time this season and could make his NFL debut after not logging a snap when he was active in Week Six. Rookie running back Sean Tucker is also active for the first time since Week Seven.

Tampa Bay promoted John Wolford from the practice squad in Week Nine, meaning the team is now carrying three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. As such, the Bucs will take advantage of the NFL's new "inactive third quarterback" rule on Sunday. Wolford is on the inactive list for the game but would be allowed to play if both Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask exited the game due to injury or ejection.

The Buccaneers and Titans submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 10 game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated cornerback Keenan Isaac from the practice squad on Saturday, which meant they had to name six players inactive.

Tennessee's inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • CB Carlton Davis
  • G Matt Feiler
  • CB Josh Hayes
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
  • TE David Wells
  • QB John Wolford

Davis, Feiler and Hayes are out due to injury. Wolford is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if both Mayfield and Trask are injured or disqualified.

TITANS INACTIVES

  • G Daniel Brunskill
  • WR Treylon Burks
  • WR Colton Dowell
  • OLB Caleb Murphy
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
  • QB Ryan Tannehill
  • OLB Rashad Weaver

Brunskill, Burks and Murphy-Bunting are out due to injury. Tannehill is the inactive third quarterback and would be eligible to play in the game if Will Levis and Malik Willis are injured or disqualified.

Advertising