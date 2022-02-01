An Anthology of Tom Brady's Career Stats and Records

That creates not only a First-Ballot case for Brady, but perhaps even a case to waive the mandatory waiting period before he's inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady ended his 22-year career overall starting 316 of 318 games played with an all-time record of 243-73-0, he completed 7,263 of his 11,317 attempts and amassed an all-time record of 84,520 passing yards. Six-hundred twenty-four of those passes were in the end zone and 203 of them were interceptions. He ended with a career completion percentage of 64.2%.

Brady is the all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and quarterback wins, as you may have guessed. He ranks in the top-five in every major passing category and holds every major postseason record.

This is a guy who in his 22 NFL seasons has been selected to the Pro Bowl a record-15 times. He's a three-time 1st-Team All-Pro selected, three-time AP MVP and a seven-time Super Bowl Champion, which is not only the most of any player, but it's also more than any franchise.

Tom Brady ranks first all-time in:

Wins: 243

Pro Bowls: 15

Super Bowl MVP Awards: 5

Starts: 316

Completions: 7,263

Attempts: 11,317

Passing Yards: 84,520

Passing Touchdowns: 624

Three-Touchdown Games: 101

Four-Touchdown Games: 39

In the postseason, he leads in:

Appearances (season): 19

Games Started: 47

Wins: 35

Super Bowl Appearances: 10

Super Bowl Wins: 7

Completions: 1,165

Passing Yards: 13,049

Passing Touchdowns: 86

Game-Winning Drives: 14

Fourth-Quarter Comebacks: 9

*breathes*

In reflecting on all of this and his GOAT status, I'm reminded of another GOAT: Michael Jordan, who also had a second act with a different team late in his career. Though, as much as it pains me to say it, his second act wasn't a success. Brady's very much has been. In two years with the Buccaneers, Brady sits on the leaderboards not only in NFL all-time annals, but also in Bucs' franchise record books.

He has the second-most passing touchdowns of any Bucs' quarterback with 83. He has the eighth-most attempts, seventh-most completions and he ranks seventh in passing yards with 9,949 in Tampa Bay. He finished his last season leading the league in passing yards (5.316), passing touchdowns (43) and completions (485). Yeah, at 44 years old he had a 5,000-passing yard season.

Oh, and let's not forget he was at the helm of the Bucs' second Super Bowl win in franchise history. He also owns all of the Bucs' postseason passing records now. He has the most postseason passing yards with 1.661 and the most passing touchdowns with 13. Brady has also, of course, started the most postseason games for the Buccaneers, with six.

And what a glorious six they were – even right down to the last one. Yes, the Bucs may have lost in heartbreaking fashion, but not before we all got to bear witness to yet another comeback from the 'Comeback Kid' himself (no, seriously that is a listed nickname of Brady's on Pro Football Reference).

To include every single record that Brady has been a part of would result in an article longer than a CVS receipt and no one is going to read that. I guess that's what happens after over two decades at your job. Though no one has, or likely will, ever be as good at this job as Brady was.