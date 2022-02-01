Tom Brady Announces His Retirement

Though he played more than 90% of his career for New England, Brady's brief but brilliant tenure with the Buccaneers was a fitting final coda for the G.O.A.T.'s career. By taking on a new challenge and meeting it in the most successful manner possible, Brady set himself apart in the entire landscape of American professional sports. He is, for instance, the first player in the four major North American sports (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB) to win at least 6 titles for one team, then another title with a different franchise He is also the first player in those four sports to win a championship MVP at the age of 40 or older. No other NFL player has ever spent 20 seasons with one franchise and then won a championship with another one.

"It is hard to put into words what Tom has meant to me and the entire Buccaneers organization," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. "I have had the distinct pleasure of being with Tom at both the beginning and end of his incredible NFL career. These past two seasons, I had the privilege to see up close the way he operates and the impact he has on a franchise – from coaches to players to staff. He set a standard for accountability, work ethic and performance that resonated through our building and in our locker room. His list of career accomplishments speaks for itself, but to finish a 22-year career while still performing at his peak, was nothing short of extraordinary. I wish we had more time with Tom, but I understand and respect his decision to leave the game in order to spend more time with his family. I am grateful for the moments we shared."

Brady's retirement will obviously have as much of an impact on the Buccaneers' franchise as his arrival. While the winning culture he helped establish will remain and the influence he had on dozens of younger teammates will still have a lasting impact, the Buccaneers must now find a new answer at the game's most important position. At his season-ending press conference, Head Coach Bruce Arians said he was comfortable with the existing options on the roster – Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask – but that the Buccaneers would still explore all options if needed.

"Quarterback, obviously, you start there," said Arians. "Again, [we'll] see where we're heading and wait and see what Tom does. But we'll be doing our homework, that's for sure.

"I'd be comfortable if it is [an internal solution]. I like what we have, but again, you never know what's behind Door No. 2. We kind of went down that road two years ago and there was Tom Brady. We'll have to wait and see."