Tom Brady Announces His Retirement

Tom Brady has put an end to the greatest career in NFL history, announcing his retirement on Tuesday after 22 unparalleled seasons that included a league-record seven Super Bowl victories, the final one with the Buccaneers

Feb 01, 2022 at 04:50 PM
Scott Smith

The greatest playing career in NFL history is officially complete.

On Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady informed the team that he is retiring after 22 unparalleled seasons in the NFL, the last two in Tampa. Brady walks away after winning a league-record seven Super Bowls plus five Super Bowl MVP trophies and three regular-season NFL MVP titles. He is the NFL's all-time leader in a variety of categories, including passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624) and quarterback wins (243). At the end of his final season he was named to his 15th Pro Bowl, the most by any player in league annals.

Brady played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots before joining the Buccaneers in perhaps the most significant free agency addition of all time. His first six Super Bowl rings were earned during his two decades in New England but his move to Tampa instantly transformed that franchise, which immediately won its first Super Bowl in 18 years. After defeating Kansas City in Super Bowl LV – a game that won Brady his last Super Bowl MVP award – the Buccaneers won the NFC South and tied for the league's best record in 2021 before finally losing in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Overall, the Buccaneers went 29-10 in Brady's two seasons with the team, the most successful stretch in franchise history.

"Tom arrived in Tampa Bay with an unprecedented level of expectations and delivered some of the most memorable moments in our franchise history," wrote the Glazer family in a statement on Tuesday morning. "His impact on our team and community was immediate and profound. Tom's remarkable NFL journey has come to an end, but we will continue to celebrate his legendary career as the greatest quarterback of all time and are appreciative and grateful for the time he spent as a Buccaneer. Saying goodbye to a legend is never easy, but we wish him continued success in retirement."

In addition to his many NFL records, Brady rewrote much of the Buccaneers' record book as well. His 40 touchdown passes in 2020 were a team record until he threw 43 in 2021, and his 5,316 passing yards this past season also set a new team standard. Brady's passer ratings of 102.2 in 2020 and 102.1 this season are the two highest in Buccaneers history. His yardage and touchdown totals led all NFL players in 2021, a remarkable achievement for anyone, let alone a quarterback playing in his 22nd season at the age of 44.

There are an endless number of statistical markers to describe the greatness of Brady's NFL career, but he was also considered one of the best leaders and teammates in league history. The Buccaneers' pursuit of Brady in 2020 was based as much on how he would affect those around him as much as his still outstanding level of play.

"Tom joined us as the greatest football player of all time, and he quickly showed everyone in our organization what that meant," said Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians. "He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop. It has been an honor to be his head coach for the past two seasons. I wish it didn't have to end, but few players have the opportunity to leave the game on their own terms. Even fewer can do it while playing at an elite level. Tom is the exception. I have a deep appreciation and respect for what he has done for our franchise, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best in this next chapter of life after football."

Brady's presence was enough to give the Buccaneers confidence they could win going into any contest, and that they could overcome virtually any adversity on game day. After all, he engineered 53 game-winning drives and 43 fourth-quarter comeback victories in his career, both one behind Peyton Manning's all-time records. His Super Bowl victory as a Buccaneer came in the first of his two seasons with the team and, obviously, his final start was a loss, but it was still a fitting end. Brady rallied the Buccaneers from a 27-3 deficit late in the third quarter of the playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams to a stunning 27-27 tie with less than a minute left in regulation. Brady's final NFL pass was a nine-yard completion to Cameron Brate that set up the game-tying touchdown run by Leonard Fournette on the next play. He never took the field again as the Rams used the game's final seconds to drive for a game-winning field goal.

Brady famously entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2020. He took over as New England's starter three games into his second season and ushered in the longest and greatest dynasty by any team in league history. The Patriots won the Super Bowl in his first season as a starter and three of his first four years at the helm. The 2003-04 Patriots remain the last team to win back-to-back championships. He missed all but one game in 2008 due to a knee injury but his teams in New England and Tampa made it to the playoffs in all but one of his other 20 seasons as a starter. His 35 postseason victories as a starter are the most in league history, obviously, and his seven Super Bowl championships are more than any single NFL franchise can claim.

Best Photos of Tom Brady as a Buccaneer

View the top pictures of Tom Brady from his time with the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery

Photography by Avery/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery
TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Super Bowl LV Ring Ceremony at MidFlorida Amphitheater. Photo By Photography by Avery

Photography by Avery/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 1 of QB School at AdventHealth Training Center Indoor Practice Facility. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Day 1 of QB School at AdventHealth Training Center Indoor Practice Facility. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JULY 27, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, and Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with fans before the preseason game between the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Titans won the game, 34-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' jersey before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Robert Kraft and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Robert Kraft and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Robert Kraft and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Robert Kraft and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - The ball Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke the NFL All-Time Passing Yards record with, during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - The ball Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers broke the NFL All-Time Passing Yards record with, during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - General Manager Jason Licht and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - October 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 03, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 19-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 10, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 45-17. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
PHILADELPHIA, PA - October 14, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-22. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 21, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and General Manager Jason Licht during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown ball to a fan during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hands Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown ball to a fan during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - A young fan who defeated brain cancer holds a sign for Tom Brady during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - A young fan who defeated brain cancer holds a sign for Tom Brady during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and David Beckham after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and David Beckham after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the ball from his 600th career touchdown pass after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the ball from his 600th career touchdown pass after the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 24, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-3. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 31, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Saints won the game, 36-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS, LA - October 31, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. The Saints won the game, 36-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Steve Young before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Steve Young before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - December 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Football from Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 700th touchdown making him the first player in NFL history with the record after the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12, 2021 - Football from Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 700th touchdown making him the first player in NFL history with the record after the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 19, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Saints won the game, 9-0. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - December 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - December 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Offensive Quality Control Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen, Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Offensive Quality Control Coach John Van Dam of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneerss after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneerss after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 06, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers films a promo at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the first playoff game. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 06, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers films a promo at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the first playoff game. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 06, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers films a promo at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the first playoff game. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 06, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers films a promo at Raymond James Stadium ahead of the first playoff game. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sets the franchise record for passing yards in a single season during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sets the franchise record for passing yards in a single season during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown to Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a touchdown to Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, and Alex Guerrero exit the field after the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich, Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, and Alex Guerrero exit the field after the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Quarterback Tom Brady #12 during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Though he played more than 90% of his career for New England, Brady's brief but brilliant tenure with the Buccaneers was a fitting final coda for the G.O.A.T.'s career. By taking on a new challenge and meeting it in the most successful manner possible, Brady set himself apart in the entire landscape of American professional sports. He is, for instance, the first player in the four major North American sports (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB) to win at least 6 titles for one team, then another title with a different franchise He is also the first player in those four sports to win a championship MVP at the age of 40 or older. No other NFL player has ever spent 20 seasons with one franchise and then won a championship with another one.

"It is hard to put into words what Tom has meant to me and the entire Buccaneers organization," said Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht. "I have had the distinct pleasure of being with Tom at both the beginning and end of his incredible NFL career. These past two seasons, I had the privilege to see up close the way he operates and the impact he has on a franchise – from coaches to players to staff. He set a standard for accountability, work ethic and performance that resonated through our building and in our locker room. His list of career accomplishments speaks for itself, but to finish a 22-year career while still performing at his peak, was nothing short of extraordinary. I wish we had more time with Tom, but I understand and respect his decision to leave the game in order to spend more time with his family. I am grateful for the moments we shared."

Brady's retirement will obviously have as much of an impact on the Buccaneers' franchise as his arrival. While the winning culture he helped establish will remain and the influence he had on dozens of younger teammates will still have a lasting impact, the Buccaneers must now find a new answer at the game's most important position. At his season-ending press conference, Head Coach Bruce Arians said he was comfortable with the existing options on the roster – Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask – but that the Buccaneers would still explore all options if needed.

"Quarterback, obviously, you start there," said Arians. "Again, [we'll] see where we're heading and wait and see what Tom does. But we'll be doing our homework, that's for sure.

"I'd be comfortable if it is [an internal solution]. I like what we have, but again, you never know what's behind Door No. 2. We kind of went down that road two years ago and there was Tom Brady. We'll have to wait and see."

Indeed, Door No. 2 opened into an incredible future for the Buccaneers, as Brady's arrival helped the team capture its second league championship and enjoy two of the most successful campaigns in nearly 50 years of franchise history. The Buccaneers, of course, would have happily stayed on that path with Brady had he chosen to extend his career into his age-45 season and beyond, but ultimately the most accomplished player in NFL history decided that he had played enough. It has been obvious for some time that Brady is the greatest player of all time; the only question that remained about his career was when it would be complete. Now that question, too, has been answered.

