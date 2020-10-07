Tom Brady Piling on the Awards, Voted FedEx Air Player of the Week

After capturing his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week and 31st such award overall, quarterback Tom Brady has another feather to add to his Buccaneer cap: FedEx Air Player of the Week. Brady becomes the second quarterback in team history to win both awards in the same week. He took home the votes and the award over Seattle's Russell Wilson and Dallas' Dak Prescott for Week Four after throwing 30 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns with a 117.0 passer rating while leading the Buccaneers from a 24-7 deficit to a 38-31 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
It was the second-largest comeback in team history and included a couple of impressive second-half deep balls as Brady connected with wide receiver Scotty Miller for 44 yards in the third quarter and wide receiver Mike Evans for 48 yards in the fourth quarter. Both passes set up Buccaneer touchdowns. It was Brady's 34th time rallying his team to victory after trailing by 10 or more points.
His record-tying five touchdowns were the most by any player in Week Four. Each touchdown went to a different receiver and Brady connected with nine receivers throughout the course of the game. It was Brady's seventh career game with over 300 yards passing and five or more touchdowns, tying him with Peyton Manning for most such games in NFL history. It also tied Manning for the most games over 300 yards passing. They each have a whopping 93.
Through the first four games of the season, Brady has 11 touchdowns, which is tied for the most in that span in franchise history. The win marked Brady's 222nd regular season victory, which is a new NFL record. He also owns the record for most total wins (regular or postseason) with 252.
Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Chicago for their first of five primetime matchups on Thursday night. Should he pass for two touchdowns in the game, he will break the Buccaneer record for most touchdowns through five games. If he passes for 250 or more passing yards, he will also own the record for most yards through that span in franchise history.