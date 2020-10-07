Tom Brady Piling on the Awards, Voted FedEx Air Player of the Week

His record-tying five touchdowns were the most by any player in Week Four. Each touchdown went to a different receiver and Brady connected with nine receivers throughout the course of the game. It was Brady's seventh career game with over 300 yards passing and five or more touchdowns, tying him with Peyton Manning for most such games in NFL history. It also tied Manning for the most games over 300 yards passing. They each have a whopping 93.

Through the first four games of the season, Brady has 11 touchdowns, which is tied for the most in that span in franchise history. The win marked Brady's 222nd regular season victory, which is a new NFL record. He also owns the record for most total wins (regular or postseason) with 252.