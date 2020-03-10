Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top 10 Tuesday: Bucs Best Tacklers

Take a look at the players who have recorded the most career solo tackles in a Buccaneer uniform.

Mar 10, 2020 at 10:51 AM
031214_TW_Texans_Bucs_0253

The 'golden age' of the Buccaneer defense coincided with the team's Super Bowl victory after the 2002 season and included years before and after. It's no surprise then, that multiple players on the below list of the Bucs' best tacklers come from that era.

We've qualified the franchise's best tacklers as those with the most career solo tackles in Bucs' history. It should come as no surprise who number one is – he was a first-round pick for Tampa Bay in 1995 and played his entire career in a Bucs uniform.

One player on this list is currently on the roster in Tampa Bay. That one should come as no surprise, either. He's criminally underrated and just surpassed the 1,000 combined tackle mark this past season. Yet, he didn't make the Pro Bowl – and hasn't since 2015. Sigh.

Take a look at some other players who rank in the top 10 of most solo tackles as a Buccaneer below.

10. S Marty Carter – 384

9. MLB Barrett Ruud – 427

8. CB Ricky Reynolds – 434

880925_BSA_Bucs_Saints_0488

7. LB Broderick Thomas – 461

6. LB Shelton Quarles – 491

040912_MM_Bucs_Redskins_0464

5. S John Lynch – 541

4. LB Hardy Nickerson – 681

2017_Tampa_Bay_Times_Project_0062 (1)

3. LB Lavonte David – 724

2. CB Ronde Barber – 1,044

1. LB Derrick Brooks – 1,300

030126_TW_Raiders_Bucs_SB_0096

Related Content

news

Bucs' 2023 Offseason Outlook: Safeties

An overview of the Buccaneers safety depth chart during Phase Three of the offseason workout program

news

Bucs Finalize 2023 Preseason Schedule

The Buccaneers will once again play all AFC opponents during the preseason, playing at home against Pittsburgh and Baltimore and going on the road against the New York Jets

news

Buccaneers 2023 Free Agency Tracker: Post-Draft Edition

The Buccaneers have filled out their 90-man roster but could still tweak it with free agents in the weeks to come…We'll track all of the team's arrivals and departures throughout the spring and summer

news

Bucs' 2023 Offseason Outlook: Offensive Line

An overview of the Buccaneers offensive line depth chart during Phase Three of the offseason workout program

Advertising