Training Camp Takeaways: Day 2 

Julio Jones Makes Immediate Impact

In his first day donning a #85 Buccaneers' jersey, Julio Jones lit up the practice field. He seamlessly transitioned into a new offense and became an integral part of the passing game during practice. Tom Brady connected with Jones twice during the red zone period, including one on which the receiver made a leaping grab in the back of the end zone, maintaining balance. In describing Jones' performance, Licht frankly stated, "Well, he looked damn good today," immediately negating any health speculations. Jones has the capability of stretching the field vertically, and generating yards after catch on intermediate routes; both were on display for fans on Thursday. His versatile skillset will open up the playbook, prompting creativity. From running curls and crossers, to screens, Jones made his mark during the highly-anticipated debut.

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Ascension

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka seemingly embodies the overused yet often accurate depiction, "second-year jump." After the club declined to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul, Tryon-Shoyinaka will have an increased role in Year Two. In order to maximize time on the field last year in his rookie campaign, Tryon-Shoyinka filled a variety of roles: rushing from the edge, the three-technique spot and dropping into coverage as an off-ball linebacker. This season he will have the opportunity to specialize in one area as a prototypical 3-4 defensive end/outside linebacker. During practice, his pursuit skills flashed. He flew around the edge like a missile during team period, collapsing the pocket and forcing an early throw. Antoine Winfield Jr. then made a diving interception to give the defense an advantage over the offense.

"He's a freak. He's so twitchy, so long …he's strong. He can make such big movements so quick…have to make sure your feet are in the ground with him because he can shimmy, but he can still come to power too. You have to be ready for anything."