Training Camp Takeaways: Day 11

Chris Godwin Revs up Workout

Chris Godwin did not participate in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 drills on Tuesday, but he practiced individually on the alternate field with trainers at the AdventHealth Training Center. Godwin worked with quarterbacks and practiced the nuances of his route tree, getting up to speed. He began the workout as the team period kicked off and extensively worked through routes for at least a 45-minute allotted period. Godwin's increased workload was an encouraging sight for fans. When asked if Godwin will be pushed to play Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, Bowles responded, "No, he doesn't have to be ready. We want him for the long haul. We don't want him running around, looking good and then getting hurt. We're going through all the protocols and doing all the little things for him, and it's good to see him in pads, but he's got some tests to pass and some ways to go. We're not rushing him by no means. We just want him healthy for the long haul. Once we get down the road and make that determination, we'll go from there. But there's not a fast way to have him ready for the season…The trainers and the strength coach will let us know when that determines. It all depends on how he feels after practice and after lifting and everything. If he keeps feeling good, it will progress to that. I can't give you an exact date, but we'll know when they say something." Godwin was not placed on the active/PUP list to begin training camp, fostering hope and positivity in his return from December's ACL and MCL tear. Although he returned last week in limited fashion, the progression is evident. He could be ready to go for the regular season opener but it's abundantly clear, the staff will not force his debut. The next step for Godwin will be lining up against defensive backs.