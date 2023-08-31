Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Undrafted Rookie Finds Helping Bucs 'Pay the Bills'

The Bucs kept six undrafted rookies on their initial 53-man roster and another eight on the practice squad, and they believe they've unearthed some real talent that will help them navigate a tight cap situation

Aug 31, 2023 at 03:24 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

After winning Super Bowl LV with Tom Brady at the end of the 2020 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent two years keeping that championship roster intact, in the process winning two more NFC South titles. They did so knowing that the contract structuring that made it possible would lead to difficult salary cap situations down the road.

In 2023, with Brady heading into retirement, the Buccaneers brain trust plotted a course forward that would deal with that salary cap backlog while still trying to be successful on the field in the short run. Early on, that meant such difficult decisions as releasing Donovan Smith, Leonard Fournette and several other veterans who had contributed to those winning seasons. Later, the team's dive into free agency was a measured affair, with such value signings as Ryan Neal, Matt Feiler and Greg Gaines.

Now the Buccaneers have formed their squad for the 2023 season and in so doing they found a somewhat surprising source for filling in roster voids: the undrafted rookie pool. The Bucs kept a startling six undrafted rookies on their 53-man roster – along with seven other 2023 draft picks – and not simply because there were no other options. Head Coach Todd Bowles started singing the praises of those relatively unknown players early in training camp and never stopped, and General Manager Jason Licht said on Thursday that the end result was a very pleasant surprise.

"We knew that there would be a lot of opportunity for new faces, but if you would've told me back in April that we'd keep six undrafted rookies, I probably would've thought you were crazy," said Licht on Thursday, two days after all 32 NFL teams reduced their rosters from 90 to 53 players. "But it worked out. All of these guys, they really exceeded our expectations or played very well throughout the offseason, and we're excited about every single one of them."

Those six players who cracked the Bucs' opening-week roster despite not hearing their names called on draft weekend are running back Sean Tucker, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, outside linebacker Markees Watts, cornerback Derrek Pitts and safeties Christian Izien and Kaevon Merriweather. Izien has also been named the starting nickel corner, but there is room for each of the other five to have legitimately valuable roles on the team this season. If that happens even for half of them, the Bucs will have found a very cost-effective way to clear some of the hurdles they put up over the past three years.

"I think a lot of them are going to play big roles for us," said Licht. "Obviously, you know right now where most of them stand on the roster. It's an exciting time. Whenever you have a young team and are thinking you can compete with that young team, it's great. It worked out well for us.

"We're paying the bills right now."

In this process, the Bucs have gone from having one of the oldest rosters in the NFL to one of the youngest, and it's a roster the coaches and personnel pros are excited about developing. The last three seasons were obviously very enjoyable for all, given the high level of success the Bucs achieved, but there's joy in bringing along a new crop of young talent too.

"Our young guys, even some of the second- and third-year guys, too – I think it's probably more excitement at this point than we've had in the past," said Licht. "Not to say that we haven't had some great rookie classes, but I think just overall with the number [of rookies who made the team]. They're not all going to make it throughout the year, probably, if you play the odds, but overall, it's collectively just a great group of players and talent. We didn't intentionally go out to get younger, but it just kind of worked out that way."

Licht said it was a "fun" challenge for his staff to try to find talent in unexpected places, and it reminded him of his early days in scouting when he was tasked with "kicking weeds" to find players. It's too early to be certain, but the Bucs believe they were able to do that, and it extends even beyond the 53-man roster. The team kept another eight undrafted rookies on the first iteration of their 16-man practice squad.

"We've got some guys on the practice squad that we're very excited about," said Licht. "I think we have depth there – it's just young, but we have depth. When you have young players at that position there are some peaks and valleys with them, but I think at the end, it's going to pay off for us."

View the Bucs Roster in Photos

Here is the full Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Roster

OLB Shaquil Barrett #7
1 / 53

OLB Shaquil Barrett #7

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB K.J. Britt #52
2 / 53

LB K.J. Britt #52

P Jake Camarda #5
3 / 53

P Jake Camarda #5

OLB Yaya Diaby #0
4 / 53

OLB Yaya Diaby #0

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Lavonte David #54
5 / 53

LB Lavonte David #54

CB Carlton Davis III #24
6 / 53

CB Carlton Davis III #24

CB Jamel Dean #35
7 / 53

CB Jamel Dean #35

DB Dee Delaney #30
8 / 53

DB Dee Delaney #30

LB SirVocea Dennis #8
9 / 53

LB SirVocea Dennis #8

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE Payne Durham #87
10 / 53

TE Payne Durham #87

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Chase Edmonds #22
11 / 53

RB Chase Edmonds #22

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Mike Evans #13
12 / 53

WR Mike Evans #13

OL Matt Feiler #71
13 / 53

OL Matt Feiler #71

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Greg Gaines #96
14 / 53

DL Greg Gaines #96

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL William Gholston #92
15 / 53

DL William Gholston #92

OLB Cam Gill #49
16 / 53

OLB Cam Gill #49

WR Chris Godwin #14
17 / 53

WR Chris Godwin #14

G Luke Goedeke #67
18 / 53

G Luke Goedeke #67

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of he Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 53

TAMPA, FL - August 11, 2023 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #91 of he Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs lost the game, 27-17. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OL Robert Hainsey #70
20 / 53

OL Robert Hainsey #70

DL Logan Hall #90
21 / 53

DL Logan Hall #90

DB Josh Hayes #32
22 / 53

DB Josh Hayes #32

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Christian Izien #29
23 / 53

S Christian Izien #29

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Rakim Jarrett #18
24 / 53

WR Rakim Jarrett #18

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DL Calijah Kancey #94
25 / 53

DL Calijah Kancey #94

TE Ko Kieft #41
26 / 53

TE Ko Kieft #41

G Nick Leverett #60
27 / 53

G Nick Leverett #60

G Cody Mauch #69
28 / 53

G Cody Mauch #69

Ben Solomon/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Baker Mayfield #6
29 / 53

QB Baker Mayfield #6

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Zyon McCollum #27
30 / 53

CB Zyon McCollum #27

K Chase McLaughlin #4
31 / 53

K Chase McLaughlin #4

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Kaevon Merriweather #26
32 / 53

S Kaevon Merriweather #26

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Ryan Neal #23
33 / 53

S Ryan Neal #23

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OLB Anthony Nelson #98
34 / 53

OLB Anthony Nelson #98

TE Cade Otton #88
35 / 53

TE Cade Otton #88

WR Trey Palmer #10
36 / 53

WR Trey Palmer #10

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB Derrek Pitts #38
37 / 53

CB Derrek Pitts #38

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
T Justin Skule #77
38 / 53

T Justin Skule #77

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
G Aaron Stinnie #64
39 / 53

G Aaron Stinnie #64

WR Deven Thompkins #83
40 / 53

WR Deven Thompkins #83

QB Kyle Trask #2
41 / 53

QB Kyle Trask #2

LS Zach Triner #97
42 / 53

LS Zach Triner #97

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9
43 / 53

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9

RB Sean Tucker #44
44 / 53

RB Sean Tucker #44

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21
45 / 53

RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21

DL Vita Vea #50
46 / 53

DL Vita Vea #50

T Brandon Walton #73
47 / 53

T Brandon Walton #73

OLB Markees Watts #58
48 / 53

OLB Markees Watts #58

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TE David Wells #89
49 / 53

TE David Wells #89

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Devin White #45
50 / 53

LB Devin White #45

RB Rachaad White #1
51 / 53

RB Rachaad White #1

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Antoine Winfield Jr. #31
52 / 53

S Antoine Winfield Jr. #31

T Tristan Wirfs #78
53 / 53

T Tristan Wirfs #78

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

OLB Markees Watts: 'The Chip on my Shoulder Just Got Larger'

From going undrafted and unsigned to making the final 53-man roster, Bucs outside linebacker Markees Watts has continued to defy the odds stacked against him
news

Bucs Fill Out Practice Squad with Patrick O'Connor, Patrick Laird

After signing 14 players to the first iteration of their practice squad on Wednesday, the Buccaneers used the last two spots to bring back RB Patrick Laird and DL Patrick O'Connor
news

Updates: Special Teams Play Secured Roster Spot for Rookie Derrek Pitts

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the end of Summer, Training Camp & the Preseason
news

John Wolford, Jose Ramirez Among First 14 on Practice Squad

The Bucs formed most of the first iteration of their practice squad on Wednesday, filling 14 of the 16 available spots with players they let go during Tuesday's cuts, including QB John Wolford and sixth-round draft pick Jose Ramirez
Advertising