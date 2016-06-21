Vernon Hargreaves Living Up to Expectations

"He's going to play," head coach Dirk Koetter said following the Bucs' final mini-camp practice last week. "Like you said, the guy has made plays every single day (during mini-camp). Vernon is a football player, everything we thought when we drafted him. He's going to play. It will all fall in place. A lot of that will be determined by health, but I'm very confident that Vernon can either play inside at the nickel or play outside. For whoever doesn't know the difference, the nickel corner plays over the slot and regular corners play outside on the wide out and Vernon can play both."