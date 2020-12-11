Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 11: Jamel Dean Doubtful for Sunday

Of the nine players to appear on the Buccaneers’ injury report on Friday, only cornerback Jamel Dean received a game status designation.

Dec 11, 2020 at 02:45 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

The Buccaneers are coming off their bye week with health relatively on their side as they go into the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at home. Only cornerback ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ received a game status designation, as he has been ruled 'doubtful' for Sunday.

Dean had cleared concussion protocol and began practice this week free from symptoms but then started to experience groin soreness that has kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He returned on Friday in a limited capacity.

The good news for the Buccaneers was that wide receiver ﻿Mike Evans﻿ returned to a full capacity after missing Thursday's practice with hamstring soreness. Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Friday he is a go for Sunday's game. Wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ should also be active after getting pins removed from his finger earlier in the week.

In addition, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Chad Wade will be not be available for Sunday's game. His duties will be performed by the strength and conditioning staff.

The Vikings will be without linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Alex Mattison. Tight end Kyle Rudolph has also been ruled doubtful after not participating in practice all week.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL
  • ILB Lavonte David (not injury related) – Full Participation
  • WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation
  • WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation
  • NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Full Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • T Donovan Smith (ankle) – Full Participation
  • DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Vikings

  • LB Eric Kendricks (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • RB Alexander Mattison (illness) – Did Not Participate – OUT
  • TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL
  • TE Irv Smith Jr. (back) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
  • WR Chad Beebe (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • C Garrett Bradbury (abdomen) – Full Participation
  • G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) – Full Participation
  • CB Jeff Gladney (calf) – Full Participation
  • C Brett Jones (neck) – Full Participation
  • TE Riley Rieff (ankle) – Full Participation
  • DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 10: Chris Godwin Returns, Mike Evans Sits

The Buccaneers got some good news and not so good news with the second injury report of the week.
news

Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 9: Chris Godwin, Jamel Dean Sit Out

The Buccaneers released their first injury report coming off their bye week listing seven players.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 27: Jamel Dean, A.Q. Shipley, Tanner Hudson Ruled Out

The Buccaneers have officially ruled three players out for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, while the left side of the offensive line remains in question.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 26: Donovan Smith, A.Q. Shipley, Jamel Dean Remain Out

There wasn't much change in the Buccaneers' Thanksgiving Day injury report with multiple offensive lineman sidelined.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 25: Donovan Smith, A.Q. Shipley, Jamel Dean Sidelined

The first injury report of the week for the Buccaneers reveals more injuries along the offensive line.
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 21: Tanner Hudson & Ali Marpet Are Out (UPDATE)

Left guard Ali Marpet was ruled OUT for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 20: LG Ali Marpet Sidelined

A day after he practiced in a full capacity, left guard Ali Marpet sat out Friday night's practice inside the stadium entirely.
news

Rams-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 19: LG Ali Marpet Practices in Full Capacity

The Buccaneers got some good news as left guard Ali Marpet practiced in a full capacity for the first time since being places in concussion protocol following their Week Eight win over the Giants.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 13: Ali Marpet, Carlton Davis Questionable

Buccaneers left guard Ali Marpet remains in concussion protocol while he and two others receive 'questionable' designations for Sunday's game in Charlotte.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 12: CB Carlton Davis Sits Out

The Buccaneers returned two players to full participation while cornerback Carlton Davis was sidelined with a knee injury.
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 11: Ali Marpet Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers got left guard Ali Marpet back in a limited capacity while adding a few key defensive players to the first practice report of Week 10.

Advertising