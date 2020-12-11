Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 11: Jamel Dean Doubtful for Sunday

The Buccaneers are coming off their bye week with health relatively on their side as they go into the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at home. Only cornerback ﻿Jamel Dean﻿ received a game status designation, as he has been ruled 'doubtful' for Sunday.

Dean had cleared concussion protocol and began practice this week free from symptoms but then started to experience groin soreness that has kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He returned on Friday in a limited capacity.

The good news for the Buccaneers was that wide receiver ﻿Mike Evans﻿ returned to a full capacity after missing Thursday's practice with hamstring soreness. Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Friday he is a go for Sunday's game. Wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ should also be active after getting pins removed from his finger earlier in the week.

In addition, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Chad Wade will be not be available for Sunday's game. His duties will be performed by the strength and conditioning staff.

The Vikings will be without linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Alex Mattison. Tight end Kyle Rudolph has also been ruled doubtful after not participating in practice all week.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL

ILB Lavonte David (not injury related) – Full Participation

WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation

TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation

WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation

NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate

T Donovan Smith (ankle) – Full Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Vikings

LB Eric Kendricks (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Alexander Mattison (illness) – Did Not Participate – OUT

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL

TE Irv Smith Jr. (back) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Chad Beebe (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (abdomen) – Full Participation

G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) – Full Participation

CB Jeff Gladney (calf) – Full Participation

C Brett Jones (neck) – Full Participation

TE Riley Rieff (ankle) – Full Participation

DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) – Full Participation