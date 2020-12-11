Vikings-Buccaneers Injury Report Dec. 11: Jamel Dean Doubtful for Sunday

The Buccaneers are coming off their bye week with health relatively on their side as they go into the matchup with the Minnesota Vikings at home. Only cornerback Jamel Dean received a game status designation, as he has been ruled 'doubtful' for Sunday.
Dean had cleared concussion protocol and began practice this week free from symptoms but then started to experience groin soreness that has kept him out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He returned on Friday in a limited capacity.
The good news for the Buccaneers was that wide receiver Mike Evans returned to a full capacity after missing Thursday's practice with hamstring soreness. Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Friday he is a go for Sunday's game. Wide receiver Chris Godwin should also be active after getting pins removed from his finger earlier in the week.
In addition, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Chad Wade will be not be available for Sunday's game. His duties will be performed by the strength and conditioning staff.
The Vikings will be without linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Alex Mattison. Tight end Kyle Rudolph has also been ruled doubtful after not participating in practice all week.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Jamel Dean (groin) – Limited Participation – DOUBTFUL
- ILB Lavonte David (not injury related) – Full Participation
- WR Mike Evans (hamstring) – Full Participation
- TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation
- WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Full Participation
- NT Steve McLendon (elbow) – Full Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Did Not Participate
- T Donovan Smith (ankle) – Full Participation
- DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
Vikings
- LB Eric Kendricks (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- RB Alexander Mattison (illness) – Did Not Participate – OUT
- TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) – Did Not Participate – DOUBTFUL
- TE Irv Smith Jr. (back) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE
- WR Chad Beebe (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- C Garrett Bradbury (abdomen) – Full Participation
- G Ezra Cleveland (ankle) – Full Participation
- CB Jeff Gladney (calf) – Full Participation
- C Brett Jones (neck) – Full Participation
- TE Riley Rieff (ankle) – Full Participation
- DE D.J. Wonnum (ankle/back) – Full Participation
