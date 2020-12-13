Countdown to Kickoff: Vikings-Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and we're counting down the hours to the 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 TAMPA BAY PLAYERS TO WATCH

S Antoine Winfield, Jr. Winfield grew up a Vikings fan, as his father played for Minnesota for nine of the 14 seasons (2004-12) of his outstanding NFL career. The younger Winfield called his first opportunity to play against the Vikings a "cool experience" earlier in the week, and it surely will be a memorable experience for the rookie safety. The Buccaneers would be pleased if it proved to be particularly memorable because Winfield made some key plays to help them to victory. While he has remained productive as a tackler in the season's second half and, according to both him and Head Coach Bruce Arians, has not hit a rookie wall, he hasn't recently had the sort of splash plays that helped him win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in September. Winfield has a knack for creating turnovers, back to his college days at the University of Minnesota, and that could be the key to Sunday's outcome. The Buccaneers are 6-0 this season when they have won the turnover battle, but they haven't done that since Week Eight. Winfield has drawn praise from the coaching staff all season for playing like a veteran and knowing where he's supposed to be on every play. His father recorded 21 interceptions for the Vikings; he could turn the game on Sunday with his first pick against his former favorite team.

WR Chris Godwin. Godwin got the pins removed from his previously-fractured index finger early in the week and by Thursday was practicing without limitations. Since returning from missing just one game after that Week Seven injury, Godwin has hardly been slowed down by any discomfort or extra protection on his hand, leading the team over the last four games with 24 catches for 283 yards. On Sunday, he and Mike Evans – the NFL's most productive wideout duo in 2019 – will be challenging the two rookie corners the Vikings have relied on all year, first-rounder Jeff Gladney and third-rounder Cameron Dantzler. Both Gladney and Dantzler have progressed nicely during their debut season after some unsurprising early struggles against the likes of Davante Adams and Julio Jones, but they will face a tough task against Godwin and Evans on Sunday. Last year, Godwin was having the best season of his young career before a hamstring injury cut it several games short. This season could be the opposite, as he has already overcome several difficult injuries and can now head into the final stretch with fresh legs and good overall health. Godwin had the first three receptions of his NFL career against the Vikings in 2017 but the Buccaneers are likely to get him the ball more often than that in his second outing against Minnesota. He has played the most offensive snaps of any of the Bucs' receivers over the last three weeks, close to 100% of them, and in the last two games was targeted a total of 19 times. Expect more of the same on Sunday.