Players Visit Inmates, Talk Overcoming Adversity

The Zephyrhills Correctional Institution is home to 440 inmates, currently. It is what's considered an 'elderly' facility, with most of the men 50 years of age or older serving long-term sentences. Many of the players didn't know what to expect when going into the compound, but it was Chaplain Gilcrease that articulated their mission well.

"A big part, especially going into correctional institutions is what do those guys have to look forward to?" Gilcrease said. "Hope for what? I may never get out of here. So to help them and share that message of freedom that they can have in Christ, which gives them hope that whether or not they get out of there physically or not one day, they can spend eternity in glory with Him. Then that leads to purpose because if He's changed my life, then you know what? I have a purpose in this penitentiary to tell other people about Christ, too."