How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Queen City to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven. In the next stop of the NFC South tour in Charlotte, a win would give the Buccaneers a sweep of the first half of divisional contests in 2022. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 23 at Bank of America Stadium. The Bucs will face a 1-5 Panthers team under the leadership of interim head coach Steve Wilks and a revolving door at the quarterback position due to injuries. Tampa Bay currently sits at a 3-3 record, tied with Atlanta for the top seed in the South, with the head-to-head tiebreaker locked up. The Bucs have lost three of their last four games, but after wins against the Saints in Week Two and the Falcons in Week Five, Tampa Bay will look to cement their role atop the division hierarchy.