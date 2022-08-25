How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Colts

The Buccaneers' 2022 preseason slate will come to a close on Saturday. Tampa Bay will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The exhibition will provide another chance for players to emerge and build their resume for a coveted spot on the final 53-man roster. The high-stakes preliminary contest will determine who wins a job to round out the roster because there is no better evaluation than a mock, live-action game than the preseason. Some, will have their dreams come true. Others, will part ways with the organization following cutdown day. Here is everything you need to know to follow the Bucs-Colts game from start to finish.