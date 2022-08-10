How to Watch: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

Football has officially arrived. The drought has ended and soon, stadiums will be packed with delighted fans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2022 preseason slate with a home venue at Raymond James Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The clash will mark the 33rd all-time preseason meeting between the Buccaneers and Dolphins - the most against any opponent in team history. Here is everything you need to know to follow the ballgame from start to finish.
Matchup:
Miami Dolphins (0-0) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)
Watch:
- Saturday August 13, 2022
- Kickoff: 7:30 pm ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
- Television Network: WFLA
- Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play by play), Rondé Barber (color), Dan Lucas (reporter)
- To check if you're in market, please visit https://506sports.com/
Stream in Market (Preseason Only - Desktop, Mobile, App):
- Click here to watch - Link will become live at kickoff
Listen Live:
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY ….WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM
- FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
- TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel 88
Social Media Accounts:
Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.
NFL +
Watch Out-of-Market Preseason Games, Live Local Regular & Postseason Games, and Full & Condensed Game Replays. Click here for more information.
NFL Game Pass International (Outside of the U.S., Canada, and China Only):
Watch the condensed game in 45 minutes, enjoy NFL Network 24/7, stream games in HD, and much more! Click here for information.