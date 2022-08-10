How to Watch: Dolphins vs. Buccaneers

Football has officially arrived. The drought has ended and soon, stadiums will be packed with delighted fans. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the 2022 preseason slate with a home venue at Raymond James Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The clash will mark the 33rd all-time preseason meeting between the Buccaneers and Dolphins - the most against any opponent in team history. Here is everything you need to know to follow the ballgame from start to finish.