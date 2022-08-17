How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Titans

Football is in full swing! Tailgates commence and stadiums are packed as a new NFL season dawns. The preliminary preseason slate continues on Saturday. Following two joint practices in Nashville, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium for preseason Week 2 on Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m. ET. The clash will mark the third matchup between the two teams over the past five seasons. Here is everything you need to know to follow the ballgame from start to finish.
Matchup:
Tennessee Titans (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-1)
Watch:
- Saturday August 20, 2022
- Kickoff: 7:00 pm ET
- Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
- Television Network: WFLA
- Broadcast Crew: Chris Myers (play by play), Rondé Barber (color), Dan Lucas (reporter)
- To check if you're in market, please visit https://506sports.com/
- Spanish Television Network (Preseason Only): WTTA
- Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)
Stream in Market (Preseason Only - Desktop, Mobile, App):
- Click here to watch - Link will become live at kickoff
Listen Live:
- TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM - Bucs Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)
- SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY ….WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM
Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)
*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App
- BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM
- DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM
- FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM
- GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM
- HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM
- LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM
- MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM
- ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM
- PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM
- PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM
- PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM
- SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM
- TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM
Satellite Radio
- Sirius/XM Channel 88
Social Media Accounts:
Follow the club for live gameday updates, videos and photos.
NFL +
Watch Out-of-Market Preseason Games, Live Local Regular & Postseason Games, and Full & Condensed Game Replays. Click here for more information.
NFL Game Pass International (Outside of the U.S., Canada, and China Only):
Watch the condensed game in 45 minutes, enjoy NFL Network 24/7, stream games in HD, and much more! Click here for information.