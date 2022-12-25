Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Cardinals Inactives | Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr. Set to Play

Three safeties who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report – Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal and Antoine Winfield Jr. – were all cleared to play before the game on Sunday at State Farm Stadium

Dec 25, 2022 at 06:55 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 injury report on Friday had three safeties listed as questionable. All three have been cleared to play.

Mike Edwards (hamstring), Keanu Neal (toe) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) all had positive results from pregame workouts and were not included on the Buccaneers' list of Week 16 inactives.

The Buccaneers will be without their starting left tackle, as Donovan Smith has been sidelined by a foot ailment. With Pro Bowl right tackle Tristan Wirfs returning from a three-game absence caused by an ankle sprain, the Buccaneers may slide swing tackle Josh Wells over to the left side. First-year man Brandon Walton, who started for Smith against Green Bay in Week Three, is also an option at left tackle.

Defensive regulars Jamel Dean and Vita Vea remain out for Week 16. Sean Murphy-Bunting has stepped in for Dean at one starting cornerback spot and Rakeem Nunez-Roches has filled in at nose tackle for Vea.

The Buccaneers and Cardinals submitted their list of inactives at 6:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Buccaneers elevated inside linebacker J.J. Russell and tackle Justin Skule from the practice squad for the game and thus had to name seven players inactive to get down to the game-day limit of 48.

The Cardinals ruled out quarterback Colt McCoy due to a concussion earlier in the week, and with Kyler Murray on injured reserve with a torn ACL, fourth-year player Trace McSorley will draw his first career start. Defensive lineman Zach Allen, who is second on the team with 5.5 sacks, is also out after suffering a hand fracture last weekend and undergoing surgery. The Cardinals elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and cornerback Nate Hairston from the practice squad and also had to name seven inactives.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • CB Jamel Dean
  • G John Molchon
  • OLB Carl Nassib
  • WR Breshad Perriman
  • T Donovan Smith
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • DL Vita Vea

Dean, Nassib, Smith and Vea are out due to injury.

CARDINALS INACTIVES

· G DL Zach Allen

· OL Rashaad Coward

· OL Wyatt Davis

· LB Victor Dimukeje

· LB Jesse Luketa

· QB Colt McCoy

· CB Jace Whittaker

Allen and McCoy are out due to injury.

