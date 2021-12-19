Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Saints-Bucs Inactives | Jordan Whitehead Returns

Safety Jordan Whitehead is back in action after missing two games but the Bucs' other starting safety, Antoine Winfield, Jr., is out for Sunday night's game due to a foot injury

Dec 19, 2021 at 06:49 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

jordan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down a starting safety for their Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints, but not the same safety who missed the last two contests.

Jordan Whitehead is returning to action after sitting out two games with a calf injury. That's fortunate timing for the Buccaneers, who will be without their other starting safety, Antoine Winfield, Jr., due to a foot injury. Andrew Adams is expected to start in Winfield's place, just like he did in the absence of Whitehead the past two weeks.

Cornerbacks Jamel Dean (illness) and Richard Sherman (Achilles) are also inactive, but Blidi Wreh-Wilson was elevated to the 53-man roster and is active for the game, meaning he will make his Buccaneer debut on Sunday night.

Running back Leonard Fournette was questionable on Friday's injury report due to an ankle issue but has been cleared to play against the Saints. Fournette has 355 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in the Buccaneers' last three games.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans each submitted a list of inactive players at 6:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 15 game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers reduced their active roster to 51 players on Saturday by placing wide receiver Breshad Perriman on injured reserve but then pushed it back to 53 by elevating Wreh-Wilson and running back Kenjon Barner from the practice squad. That means Tampa Bay had to name five players inactive in order to get down to the game limit of 48 on Sunday.

The Saints will be without both of their usual starting offensive tackles, as Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are dealing with knee injuries. The last time both Armstead and Ramczyk were inactive at the same time, the Saints put James Hurst at left tackle and Jordan Mills at right tackle, and then bumped Calvin Throckmorton up to the left guard spot.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • RB Kenjon Barner
  • CB Jamel Dean
  • CB Richard Sherman
  • QB Kyle Trask
  • S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Dean, Sherman and Winfield are out due to injury.

SAINTS INACTIVES

  • T Terron Armstead
  • QB Ian Book
  • CB Ken Crawley
  • LB Kaden Ellis
  • · T Ryan Ramczyk
  • WR Kenny Stills

Armstead, Ellis, Griffin and Ramczyk are out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Bills-Bucs Inactives | Ryan Jensen, Will Gholston Set to Play

The four players who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report for the Buccaneers – C Ryan Jensen, DL Will Gholston, CB Jamel Dean and WR Jaelon Darden – have all been cleared to play against Buffalo
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Ali Marpet Returns to the Lineup

Three Buccaneer starters were questionable to play in Sunday's game at Atlanta but all three – CB Jamel Dean, G Ali Marpet and ILB Devin White – were cleared to play
news

Bucs-Colts Inactives | Devin White, Vita Vea Cleared to Play

Tampa Bay's run defense against the NFL's leading rusher should be more stout on Sunday with the return of DL Vita Vea and the continued presence of ILB Devin White
news

Giants-Bucs Inactives | Rob Gronkowski Returns to Action

TE Rob Gronkowski will be back in the Bucs' lineup Monday night after missing nearly all of the last six games, but DL Vita Vea was not cleared for action after a pregame workout
news

Bucs-Football Team Inactives | Chris Godwin Set to Play

After returning to practice on Friday, WR Chris Godwin has been cleared to play against Washington Sunday despite a foot injury, a big boost to a receiving corps already without Antonio Brown
news

Bucs-Saints Inactives | David, Gronkowski, Sherman Return to Action

Three veterans who have missed a varying length of time are back to active status Sunday in New Orleans, with Lavonte David, Rob Gronkowski and Richard Sherman all suiting up in Week Eight
news

Bears-Bucs Inactives | Howard, Pierre-Paul Good to Go

The Bucs will face the Bears in Week Seven without four key regulars but both tight end O.J. Howard and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were cleared to play after being tabbed as questionable on Friday
news

Bucs-Eagles Inactives | Ryan Jensen Cleared to Play

The three Bucs tabbed as questionable for Thursday night's game in Philadelphia – C Ryan Jenson, DL Patrick O'Connor and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul – will all be available to play against the Eagles
news

Dolphins-Bucs Inactives | Bernard, Dean, Pierre-Paul Return to Action

The Bucs are missing two of their opening-day cornerbacks but will get Jamel Dean back after he missed one game with a knee injury…RB Giovani Bernard and OLB Jason Pierre-Paul also return after missing time
news

Bucs-Patriots Inactives | Carlton Davis Cleared to Play

Already without Rob Gronkowski, Jamel Dean, Jason Pierre-Paul and Giovani Bernard, the Bucs got some good news before Sundays' game when starting corner Carlton Davis was not included on the inactive list
news

Bucs-Rams Inactives | Jason Pierre-Paul Misses First Game Since 2019

Neither OLB Jason Pierre-Paul nor WR/KR Jaydon Mickens made the trip to Los Angeles and both are among the team's inactives for Sunday's game against the Rams
Advertising