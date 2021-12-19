Saints-Bucs Inactives | Jordan Whitehead Returns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are down a starting safety for their Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints, but not the same safety who missed the last two contests.

Jordan Whitehead is returning to action after sitting out two games with a calf injury. That's fortunate timing for the Buccaneers, who will be without their other starting safety, Antoine Winfield, Jr., due to a foot injury. Andrew Adams is expected to start in Winfield's place, just like he did in the absence of Whitehead the past two weeks.

Cornerbacks Jamel Dean (illness) and Richard Sherman (Achilles) are also inactive, but Blidi Wreh-Wilson was elevated to the 53-man roster and is active for the game, meaning he will make his Buccaneer debut on Sunday night.

Running back Leonard Fournette was questionable on Friday's injury report due to an ankle issue but has been cleared to play against the Saints. Fournette has 355 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns in the Buccaneers' last three games.

Tampa Bay and New Orleans each submitted a list of inactive players at 6:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 15 game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers reduced their active roster to 51 players on Saturday by placing wide receiver Breshad Perriman on injured reserve but then pushed it back to 53 by elevating Wreh-Wilson and running back Kenjon Barner from the practice squad. That means Tampa Bay had to name five players inactive in order to get down to the game limit of 48 on Sunday.

The Saints will be without both of their usual starting offensive tackles, as Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are dealing with knee injuries. The last time both Armstead and Ramczyk were inactive at the same time, the Saints put James Hurst at left tackle and Jordan Mills at right tackle, and then bumped Calvin Throckmorton up to the left guard spot.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

RB Kenjon Barner

CB Jamel Dean

CB Richard Sherman

QB Kyle Trask

S Antoine Winfield, Jr.

Dean, Sherman and Winfield are out due to injury.

SAINTS INACTIVES

T Terron Armstead

QB Ian Book

CB Ken Crawley

LB Kaden Ellis

· T Ryan Ramczyk

WR Kenny Stills