Winston Nominated for Air Player of the Week

This is the first time that Winston has been nominated for the Air Player of the Week, though he has been selected as the NFL's Rookie of the Week twice already this season.

Also nominated for the Air Player of the Week are Carolina's Cam Newton and Seattle's Russell Wilson.

Newton completed 21 of 34 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns in the Panthers' victory over Washington while Wilson connected on 24 of 29 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns as the Seahawks defeated the 49ers.