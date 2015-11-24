Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston Nominated for Air Player of the Week

Jameis Winston is up for the NFL's Air Player of the Week award after throwing five touchdown passes against the Eagles in Week 11.

Nov 24, 2015 at 12:54 AM

After tossing five touchdowns in Tampa Bay's Week 11 victory over the Eagles, it should come as no surprise that Jameis Winston has been nominated for the NFL's Air Player of the Week award.

VOTE: JAMEIS WINSTON FOR AIR PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Winston completed 19 of 26 passes for 246 yards and five scores as the Buccaneers upended the Eagles, 45-17, in Philadelphia on Sunday. Winston finished the game with a passer rating of 131.6, the highest of his career. He also finished the game without an interception. Winston has gone interception-free in five of his last six games.

This is the first time that Winston has been nominated for the Air Player of the Week, though he has been selected as the NFL's Rookie of the Week twice already this season.

Also nominated for the Air Player of the Week are Carolina's Cam Newton and Seattle's Russell Wilson.

Newton completed 21 of 34 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns in the Panthers' victory over Washington while Wilson connected on 24 of 29 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns as the Seahawks defeated the 49ers.

Voting is determined by a fan vote on NFL.com, so Buccaneer fans are encouraged to vote for Winston early and often. To vote for him, CLICK HERE.

