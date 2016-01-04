Winston to Bring "Winning Mindset" in 2016

Winston won't be alone in his efforts. The Buccaneers have a plethora of young, talented players surrounding him on the offensive side of the ball. Mike Evans and Austin Seferian-Jenkins are both in their second year while rookies Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Donteea Dye and Adam Humphries all played significant roles with the Bucs' offense in 2015.

"It's just the beginning," Winston said. "It's a long process but like I said, the offseason, we are going to come back strong. Got to. Getting better. Two games won last year, six this year. We have to get better. I have to get better, and I know this team is going to get better as long as I get better, and I promise you I'm going to get better."