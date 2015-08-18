Years Later, Cherilus Lands in Tampa

What Cherilus may be doing a lot of is protecting Winston from the right edge of the line. The opportunity for him to finally head to Tampa came about in an unfortunate manner, as starting right tackle Demar Dotson suffered a knee injury in the preseason opener on Saturday night. The prognosis for Dotson's return hasn't yet been specifically laid out, but there's certainly a good chance his absence will stretch into the regular season. With little NFL experience among the rest of the team's corps of offensive tackles, the Bucs clearly felt the need to add a veteran presence. Cherilus won't be handed a job, but he will undoubtedly be one of the main contenders for Dotson's vacated spot.

"That's up for grabs, but you don't bring a player in like that unless you plan on him helping you out in some kind of way fairly soon," said Head Coach Lovie Smith. "Again, after one practice we'll kind of see, but we wouldn't bring him in unless we thought he could help us this year."

The first job for Cherilus will be adapting to Dirk Koetter's offense, and that's something he got an early start on Tuesday morning. He knows he has a lot of work ahead of him.

"It's a different offense," said Cherilus. "It takes people probably years to master an offense like this. I'm just trying as hard as I can to learn as much as I can as soon as I can so I can be a part of this.

"I'm here to help out. It's up to the coaches, and it's my job to show up and spend extra time, even if I have to stay here late or come in early, like this morning showing up and spending as much time as I can with Coach Warhop trying to pick up the playbook as soon as I can."

