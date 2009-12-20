12-20-2009 - Post Game Quotes

Head Coach Raheem Morris

(On the game) I dont know whatever it is, but that was a nice game. It was a good game for our football team. We ran the football. We were able to open up the passing game with our run. We even used our play action. We were able to win that game as a football team today and I was proud of them. We came out and played well enough on defense to win in the first half and limit them to just seven points. You know they had the yardage on us. We were able to settle down and do some good things there, but on offense we picked it up in the second half to get going. Help from the D and special teams and that was a good win.

(On Josh Freemans bounceback and they way they played) Thats the whole key. We have been talking about that all year. Its how well the players play around Josh thats going to make Josh. Josh came back today and bounced back. He threw the pick early. He was able to calm himself down, which he wasnt able to do last week. He was able to get back and synchronize and we were able to run the football. Whenever you can run the football you help a young quarterback and you can help those guys do what they need to do throughout the day.

(On the team identity) That is what the whole end of the season is about for us. Its establishment, its progressing, its forming, its getting these guys to believe. And they say today it happened. Theyve seen it work today and hopefully that stimulates a little bit more belief in the players, on the coaches, and our organization period. Thats what we want to do.

(On the defense) These guys played well in the first half, Im talking about Seattle. They came out and had a great plan. Greg Knapp is traditionally a great coordinator in this league and he came out with a nice plan], a hurried up tempo. Got us off balance, got us on our heels a little bit. Played well, was able to move the ball. We were able to tighten up in the red zone a couple times there and stop them. They got the big touchdown there at the end of the half. In the second half, we really came out, went inside, made some adjustments at half time and Barrett Ruud our linebacker were able to get us adjusted, get us where they wanted to go. We had a theme today, no egos. At the end of the game when these guys were getting yards and some of these things like that, the whole deal was no egos, just get the win and not worry about how much yardage you get.

(On the progress of the team) Im loving whats going on right now with that football team in general. Those guys are fighting together, you can see it on the sidelines, you can see it with those guys together, you can see how they rally around their players, their peers, their coaches. Its just everything going in the right direction and its what you want to build on for next year.

(On what he learned about the team) I learn something about myself every day as far as being a head coach. So I definitely learned something about this football team today. You got to have confidence in those guys and they will bring it home for you. If they cant, then well get our butts kicked, but well get our butts kicked together doing it our way. Thats what we learned from our football team today. Thats what we learned from an approach standpoint.

(On what he learned about himself) For me? I just talked about it. Talking about the no ego standpoint. Its easy at the end of that game to start firing blitzes at those guys and giving them the ability to get some big plays, but we didnt. We stayed within ourselves. We didnt panic when they caught a couple balls underneath. We just tackled. Thats what you got to do. So its just about being a play caller, managing the football game from a head coach and defensive coordinator standpoint. Thats what I learned from myself today and thats what I was able to do today.

(On Josh Freemans second half) You know Josh is that kind of guy. I just looked at him and I said go win the game. Its that simple for him. Hes that kind of guy. Hes always going to be calm. Hes always going to be composed. He never loses his inner self sort of speak. He was able to come out, just be himself and play well. We got the running game around him. Thats always going to be helpful. Kellen got going around him. Thats always going to be helpful. He was able to get the ball to some of his wide outs today soThats always a positive thing. Thats always fun to watch.

(On the getting the win) I didnt think we could win on the West Coast there for a minute. Even when we were good we couldnt win on the West Coast. It was a lot of fun to come over here, get acclimated, get settled in, be able to get over here and get a walk through, be able to get over here and get the guys in place. How you want those guys to be. How you want them to play. I got them coming out on this field today. They felt great. They felt comfortable. Were able to fight for that thing and get a win. So, just a win period, not apologizing for that. The other thing is to get one on the West Coast.

(On the defenses identity) I hope so you know. We get those things you have a chance to win some football games. I just want us to play fast, hustle, and hit. The turnovers and other stuff, they come. Our job, like I told these guys every week is to score and get the ball back. They were able to get the ball back a couple times and they did a good job.

(On calming down Josh Freeman after an early interception) It was easy this week. Go right to him, he looks right in the face and says Ive got it. Im comfortable. I messed that up. He was able to go right back out there with a calm demeanor. We were able to run the football, we were able keep that thing going. I believe Derrick Ward started us off and Cadillac got going. Those two got going. We had a two-headed monster going today. Earnest Graham went of there and played some fullback, Pressley played some fullback for us. We kind of had a four-headed monster so to speak and it was a nice deal. It was fun to do.

QB Josh Freeman

(On the struggle with third down conversions in the first half) Those things happen, I waited too long on a receiver, and then when he did come open, I overthrew him, and it was almost an interception, but there was nothing there to hold my head about. I just went out and continued to do the things that Ive been working on with my quarterback coach, and trying to improve my game, and hopefully win it.

(On his attitude) I think our coaches have confidence in me, or they wouldnt be playing me otherwise. I have confidence in myself. There was never a moment where that confidence was shaken. Yeah, I threw a pick and I wasnt happy about it, but there wasnt a whole lot of conversation about it. I came to the sideline, and I said I got it, I got it. He said, All right, then get it.

(On what he meant by I got it, I got it) It wasnt an issue where I was nervous, or an issue where I had a bad progression. I just threw a pick, I overthrew him. What I meant was to not read too much into it. They didnt confuse me, nothing happened like that; it was just a bad ball, an interception.

(On running the football) There were a lot of situations where we were saying, are they going to respect the bootleg? Are we running the ball so well that the end is crashing down every time. So, every time we ran a bootleg it was successful. Thats hats off to the O-Line and the running backs for running the ball extremely well.

(On the screen passes) We work them every week. Theyve always been in our back pocket. They were great calls. One of them was after a big momentum play; an interception. A lot of teams, they like to take shots after a big play; you have the momentum, youre ready to go get it. Coach Olson called a play action, where you set like youre throwing a bomb, and then you just dump it off. After I peeked around after faking the handoff, I looked and everything was dropping off, and I thought, this is going to be good. I dumped it off and Cadillac took it all the way.

(On improving on third downs in the second half) It was getting in a rhythm, and settling down. Starting out, I wouldnt say I was antsy, but I never really got in a rhythm in the first half. I made a couple of plays, but I also missed a lot of throws that I would normally make. In the second half, Coach Olson said we were going to keep doing what weve been doing; running the ball. Im going to put it in your hands and make something happen, and I was able to do that.

(On building from the losses earlier in the season) I always think it is important how people respond. Today, after playing probably our worst game of the season offensively last week, the guys responded. Whether its the O-line, whether its the running backs, we came out today and found a way to get it done.

(On his own response) Im in a routine. I have a standard operating procedure throughout the week, and that doesnt change regardless of my performance the previous week.

(On the two-point conversion) It was a two-part play. If they keep the middle of the field open, the line goes to the Mike; that takes the Will, and theres really nobody on you, and I just faked like I was going to throw it, and I looked up and everybody just cleared out. It was a good block by Cadillac, and before I got touched I was 3 yards in the end zone.

WR Sammie Stroughter

(On his chemistry with QB Josh Freeman) Its going OK,. Weve got to keep on building and continue to push each other to get better, to be the best. Hes a great guy. Josh has all the talent in the world. Id like to ride along, because what he does on and off the field its great. Hes a great leader.

(On the impact of the win) Its relieving. You go back and watch our games and theres no way we should be 2-12. Period. Point blank. But it is what it is. The way we won this game (should) give us that confidence and allow us to know that we are progressing. As long as we continue to get better each and every day, were going to go as far as Freeman takes us. And the defense is playing real fired up, and they did a heck of a job today. That was our rock today.

(On his own play) Ive got to get better. Im probably the worst critic of myself. The learning curve for myself has to continue to grow, on and off the field, learning how to take care of my body, things like that just making sure when its go time, its go time. We have great leaders here, so I have to just try and learn as much as I can from them and be the besdt professional I can be.

(On his impressions of his punt return) It was great, but I didnt get to the house.

S Tanard Jackson

(On the causes of one of Tampa Bays interceptions) Ronde (Barber) was making a good play, forcing him to overthrow it. It played both ways. We had a little pressure, made him (Matt Hasselbeck) get rid of the ball quick, faster than he wanted to, and we just made good plays on the ball.

(On if this was one of Tampa Bays most complete games) By far. By far it was one of the most complete games Ive been around by executing the game plan we had for this team, stopping the run and getting the ball back for our offense.

WR Antonio Bryant

(On Josh Freemans play) He did great. He did everything he was supposed to do. He hit people he needs to hit, and we got a victory. He limited his mistakes. He had the pick early but youve got to keep going. Thats the game. If there wasnt something such as an interception, we wouldnt be talking about it.

(On his chemistry with Freeman) We have good chemistry. A lot of the times, maybe its not me not doing enough to get open or something like that. Ive just got to capitalize and make all the catches (I can). Sometimes you sit on the sidelines and watch other guys and say, That was a hard catch. Then if its me out there, its Aw, youve got to catch that the same type of catch. Theyre probably used to seeing me do a lot of different things with the ball, so its just a matter of capitalizing on opportunities. But we did what we needed to do. We ran the ball well and hopefully we can continue to go out here and run the ball well and win games.

TE Kellen Winslow

(On the outcome of the game) We started out slow, but we ran the football good. We had good clock management in the second half and the defense played awesome.

(On Josh Freemans progress) Its not all him, man. Its all of us. Hes doing fine. Hes going to be a great player. Its just hes a rookie. We have to bring him along. He has to have the experience.

(On if he is contributing to Freemans progress) We all are. Were all trying to help him. He helps us. It takes time to be successful in this league with a quarterback thats new. Were progressing. Hes got to know everybodys job, the protections, the hots all that. Hes coming along well.

(On if this might be a turning point for the team) It is. This is what weve wanted to do. We didnt start good, but its all about how you finish, and today we finished good.

C Jeff Faine

(On his team's game plan today) "That is the way we need to play. It is important for us to have that balance and keep on schedule. The only thing that I think I take away from this game that was negative was the short yardage; we were not able to convert on short yardage like we should have, but beyond that I felt like that was the way need to play as an offense."

(On the running game helping Freemans confidence) "It was big today; and that is not just true for a rookie, that is true for any quarterback. But definitely in this situation with a rookie, it is something that have been needing to do all year. Today we had our opportunities to stick with it early on; we took advantage of those and so they never got up big on us. That meant that we were able to stick with the game plan and our regular offense and that turned out to be huge for us today."

(On how fast the rookie QB came back after a bad play) "I told him afterward on the side line to just stick with it. I told him that was the way to bounce back and keep the momentum going and finish off strong and lead us into next week and the off season." We needed him to do that and I think he will do a good job."

RB Carnell Williams

(On his touchdown) Man, the offensive line did a great job, I got there and got right on by them, and I basically walked into the end zone.

(On how the Bucs confidence seemed to mount over the course of the game) No doubt. To be honest with you, Raheem came in at halftime like, Offense, [well be okay] if we keep on punching in. The defense played game-over, were going to knock the fight out of them. I feel like thats what we did. Once we came down and punched it in, man, the game totally changed.

(On whether this is an indication of what the Bucs are really capable of) I mean, first of all, I just think we showed the character of this team, man. I know Ive been saying it all year, but I think the coach has been doing a really, really good job preparing us. Its a young group, but these guys, were gelling together. We just got to learn how to come to work and process the information and put it back out there on the field.

(On whether it seemed like committing to the run game no matter what was a good decision for them) No doubt, man. Just from [the way] the whole was going, the way practice was going, the way the scriptthe first 15 were scripted, I said, Man, theyre going to run the football this week. To be honest with you, man, I just feel like, Im an old fashioned guy as a football [player]. I feel like, you get the run game going, to me, its going to produce. Its going to open up everything. And with the quality of backs we have here, why not?

(On whether he thought Josh Freeman did a good job today) No doubt I did, man. First of all, finally, the run game gave the young guy some help. We did some good things. To me, if you put a run game with a really, really good quarterback, its only going to make him better. You know, you have to tip your hat to the offensive line. Those guys came off the ball, gave us seams to run on, and it was totally a team effort.

DE Stylez G. White

(On the Buc's ability to get pressure on the quarterback) "I hate to make it sound like I am talking in clichs, but it really is a team sport. When we all play together, the game plan works. There isn't a single part of our team, not offense, not defense, not special teams that is more important than another. When we all execute, good things happen. Today the pressure was a result of everyone doing their jobs and the defense was able to do their and get some pass rush and some pressure that resulted in good things happening."

(On the impact of the turnover/take away ratio today) "Today that went well for us. We are not kidding anybody, we are the kind of defense that needs all of those that we can get. And, if someone is going to give us one, we are not doing to turn it down. And this is a defense playing for some pride; we may be out of the playoff picture, but we are not out of being proud of what we do out there on the field."

LB Barrett Ruud

(On the defenses strong performance today) We had a couple breakout runs, but the good thing isguys stood up and said, Hey, that was my fault, and we got it fixed right away. We didnt panic by any means, and the offense went out and got a score and got us up, and thats what we want. We havent been up a lot this year, and thats when we play best as a defense, when were up, when we can play cover-two or cover-four, and dial up blitzes on disguises off that. It was nice to get a lead and play defense that way.

(On Coach Morris defensive schemes and why theyre working well) You know, really, it starts on Wednesday at 8 oclock in the morning when he presents it to everybody. He does a great job presenting what he wants to get done, about how he wants to attack teams, how he wants to disguise his coverages, how he wants to blitz them, what their strengths and weaknesses are. So, he does a great job presenting it throughout the week, because on Sundays, everybodys good enough when youve prepared well to play well. I mean, were preparing a lot better.

CB Ronde Barber

(On what it means to a young team like the Bucs to win on the road) Ill be honest with you, I cant remember the last time our team won out here. This is a milestone for us, really. This teams definitely got a long way to go still, but we feel like were building something. Theres nothing better than putting together a plan with a young team and going out and executing it. I think well feel good about this one. Weve got a lot of stuff to pat ourselves on the back about, things we can use to build in the next year.

(On whether it feels as though a dark cloud has lifted) Metaphorically and literally, yes. Weve been in a lot of games this year and not found a way to win them. It was nice to have a fourth quarter where the game was soundly in hand. I cant remember the last time we had a game like that, so this is really rewarding.

T Donald Penn

(On his team's game plan today) "We always have a game plan that we are going to run the ball, but sometimes things happen that make it so that we can't always stick with the plan. Our offense kept us in it and we stayed in close and we didn't have to play catch up and we were able to keep our regular offense. And today our running game was working and so we so stuck to it. We were in balance. And, our backs run their butts off. One thing I hope is that we can keep it up. Too many times we had it going. We had a good one against Dallas going, and we stunk it up. Same thing with the Jets, and we stunk that up too. So we have got a good thing going and I hope we can just keep it upit's something to build on."

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Head Coach Jim Mora

(Opening statement) Well, tough loss, disappointing loss, and all we can do is to continue to try to find ways to get better. We have what we have, we are what we are right now, and were going to continue to work and try to improve. Thats really all I can say right now.

(On what he saw with the offense) I saw a lot of good things happen, but we turned the ball over. We didnt finish in the red zone. We had a chance there, early, to potentially go up 13-0, but we had the turnover, and then we had the bad snap, so negated any good things that happened, which were 118 yards rushing and throwing the ball efficiently and taking care of Matt. But, we got down there and couldnt finish.

(On what the team needs to do) Right now we have to focus on trying to get the guys in that locker room better. Thats all we can try to do right now, thats where we are.

(On what happened after the first quarter) One thing is that they kept us off the field a little more. Defensively, earlier we were playing real well. In the second half, they had a couple drives. Our offensive line came out fired up, hungry, and doing a heck of a job. Maybe they caught up to us a little bit there. I know they tried their tails off.

(On the 4 interceptions by Hasselbeck) I dont want to pin it on anyone right now. Before I make any hard statements, I need to look at the film, and talk to him. There are a lot of things that go into those.

(On Hasselbecks play) Hes hung in there pretty tough, taking some shots. I thought they protected him pretty well today. His shoulder has been bothering him, he went through the back thing. Hes a fighter and hes trying to continue to lead this team as difficult as it is right now.

(On the offensive line play) I sure felt good about it early, through the first half. When you look at the numbers we put up, running the football and taking care of the quarterback, thats what we were looking for. Thats more of what we want to be. We just have to take better care of the ball down in the red zone, and make a good snap on a field goal, and finish.

(On being 5-9) Ive never been 5 and 9. This is all new to me. Im trying to fight my way through it just like everybody else. Keep coaching hard, thats what were trying to do.

(On how the players will react) Theyll stick together in the locker room. Theyre good people that care about each other, and theyre going to work for each other. For me, every loss is excruciating. But this one, every time something is ripped away from you; going into this game youre hanging on to the chance that you could go 8 and 8, and double; we were a 4 win team last year. Lets not lose track of that, folks. We were a 4 win team last year. So, were going hey, we can double up our wins, we can be 5-2 at home, with a chance to be 6-2 at home, so its really disappointing when that doesnt happen. Were at a stage of trying to build something that was broken. And its not easy. Were going to get it right; we wont rest until we do. You have to be able to respond. For the next 2 weeks, were going to work with the guys weve got, and then were going to look at it hard, and see what adjustments we have to make, and what adjustments are available to us to try to continue to get better. Right now, we are what we are.

(On Kevin Houser getting hurt) Howd you like Kelly Jennings long snapping. Goodness sakes, it is exasperation, to believe that we could actually be at the point where our backup right corner is long snapping for us. I say to myself, how did this happen. Our backup long snapper is Kelly Jennings. You can draw your own conclusions from that statement right there. I am going to coach the guys as hard as I can that are here, and theyre going to play as hard as they can.

(On how they knew Kelly Jennings was a long snapper) You try to develop guys, but quite frankly, hes our best option. And, he got it back there. If we gone out there and snapped it again on a punt; I think when they first saw it, they had to think, wait, something is up. I was very reluctant to punt again because I didnt want them to just tee off on him. You know, hes 172 pounds dripping wet. Not your prototypical long snapper in the National Football League. God forbid we would have had to try a field goal.

(On Housers injury) A shoulder. Hes at the hospital.

(On any other injuries) Aaron Curry had a stinger; couldnt get any strength back. Thats what happened on that screen when they scored, he just couldnt get off the block, he had no way of using his right arm. Julius hurt his ribs, but he continued to play. Ben Obomanu pulled his hamstring. Thats about it right now.

(On his attitude at halftime) I was excited at halftime by the way we were running the football and taking care of Matt. Its better than its been in quite a while. You probably saw that better than I did because of your vantage point. Once again, we need to score points in the red zone. Hey, were going to do anything we think we have to do to get this team to be an improved football team. Thats what our job is. Ive never been 5 and 9 before; its new territory, and were going to keep fighting through it. Just going to keep working our tails off, and trying to get better. Thats all we can do right now.

(On Hasselbecks fumble) When you get the situation that were in, guys sometimes press and try to make a play and instantly regret it. Im sure hell be the first guy when he comes in here to tell you that. Knowing Matt the way I do, and they way you guys do, hell walk in here in a few minutes, and probably take the blame for that game, and he shouldnt. The guy is doing an excellent job of leading this football team on the field. Hes doing all he can do.

(On Deion Branchs play) Once again, I am not trying to shun the question; its just hard to tell. You see things during a game, and your eyes are so many places, and you go back and look at the film and really analyze it. It will be easier for me to give you an accurate answer tomorrow.

(On how hard it is to accept this loss) Every team in this league is capable of winning. Thats a team that beat the Green Bay Packers. This is the National Football League; its a crazy league. Every week you see crazy finishes, and teams that beat other teams that you didnt think would happen. Any loss is excruciating, and this one especially.

(On coming back from last weeks game) We came out and we were playing well. We were running the ball, we were throwing the ball, we were playing good defense. But when you turn the ball over in the red zone, and you mishandle a snap, those are points. At a minimum, 13 points right there. We had the touchdown, and we had a chance to kick a field goal, I dont know, if the snap had been good. Then, we missed the snap on the other one. Those things kill you.

(On the pass protection for Hasselbeck in the second half) There were a couple of things that we need to do better. Once again, so I can be clear on protection, a couple of those things were not necessarily lineman. Backs are responsible for protection as well. So, well look at it, and try to make the corrections.

QB Matt Hasselbeck

(On how he feels now) Disappointed, a little upset; very upset. Im mostly angry today about the loss, and my performance. Its been a while since there has been one that bad. Its very tough.

(On the fumble) I was just being careless; trying to do too much. I probably should have just taken the field goal there. Thats just one of the disappointing things about today, one of my responsibilities is to protect the football, and clearly that wasnt the case today. The fumble probably being the stupidest of them all. Ill learn from it, and try to be a lot more disciplined with the ball. I got blindsided by somebody, but it should never have come to that. I should be more disciplined.

(On the challenges of a season like this) One of the lessons is no matter what your situation, or the situation in the game or the season, or whatever, you need to stick to the fundamentals and stick to being disciplined and clearly that got me in trouble today. I think, you know well see the film. I think that was a big area of improvement.

(On losing at home) For me, losing at home, Im just angry a little bit about how today went, and how everything is going. Its something I have to fix. Thats what Ill do. I just have to be better for my teammates, I just feel like I let a lot of people down today. Its my fault, its on me, and Ill improve.

(On losing to a team with 1 win) Im speechless about that. Its not something that I ever thought would happen.

(On how they felt after the touchdown drive) I think there were moments in the game where we kind of got into a rhythm, we kind of got our tempo going that we talk about so much. We had some explosive gains, we were moving the football, we had them on their heels a little bit, and then something would happen. We would shoot ourselves in the foot, or we wouldnt score points. That was really the deal, we just let them hang around, and then its 13-7, and then its 21-7. I think the big thing is just me, not protecting the football today. If I had to point to one thing, I have to keep it.

(On the 3 and Outs) Our first one, had I thrown it accurately it probably would have been a pick-6 the other way. The second one, it was like a run-pass play, its a run play but you can thrown the pass if you have the gimmie. I dont recall all 3. There was a bad set in there. There were a few bad sets in there. Weve had way too many 3-and-outs this year. Our execution is not very good.

(On not having Nate Burleson) Hes had a great year, but I dont think we went into the game feeling unsure our 3 wides package, or anything like that. I feel like were talented at that position. That wasnt why we lost today.

(On whether this is the low point for the season) Its a bad game, its a really bad game. Either way, had this been a good game, you have to press the clear button and learn from the game, and move on and get ready for the next opponent. For me, personally, I wish we could play a game tomorrow; I would love to get this one behind us, but we cant. We just have to improve, and really me. Im a quarterback, so if I play poor, it gives our team a very low chance of winning. Id say thats exactly what happened today.

C Max Unger

(On how he would evaluate his first game as center) We lost. I mean, its pretty tough to watch film when you lose a game like that. I dont know. Ill see tomorrow.

(On whether he felt comfortable out there after having so little time to prepare) Yeah, it was fine. It shouldnt really be that big of a deal. It was fine.

(On whether he felt confident picking up Tampas different looks on defense) Yeah. Againfor the most part, we were all on the right page, so it shouldve been different.

(On whether he felt like the offensive line was giving Hasselbeck enough time to throw the ball) Im not sure. Ill find out tomorrow.

RB Justin Forsett

(On not scoring in the red zone) I mean, we just got to execute better. The execution is not there when we need it to be, there in the red zone. We couldnt come up with points.

(On why that is) ExecutionMoment of truth, we got to make it. They made the plays and we didnt.

(On how frustrating this season has been) You know, this is a crazy business. We got to look at them, see what we can do to get better, and then next week, we cant let this happen again. So we got to improve every week.

(On the offensive line and how they helped the run game) We made some good runs. We had some good plays called, and we couldnt finishget down to the red zone and couldnt finish. We got to be able to finish.

(On how Max Unger and Mike Gibson did today) They did a great job. Up front, they did a great job. They came in with a lot of fire, opened up some holes, reacted pretty quickly in the game, its just something we have to finish.

WR Deon Butler

(On why the offense wasnt very productive today) I mean, I think they gave us the looks we were expecting, we just werent able to execute. Me running routes out there, Im not sure exactly what goes on up front or how much time Matt has, but Coach said the line was doing a great job, so we just have to be able to win battles downfield and be able to finish drives. We were dropping the ball. We drove the ball up and down the field, we amassed a lot of total yards, we just got to get a killer instinct about us, I think, just once we get in that red zone, to finish drives off and not settle for field goals.

(On whether Hasselbeck seemed different today, or if theres anything that can explain his below-average performance) No. Hes always calm, the leader that he is. He stayed composed the whole time. He never had us feel like we were out of it. He was the same. Its just, like I said, it really boils down to once we get in the red zone, and being able to finish drives. We were moving up and down the field, and feeling good, we just got to be able to finish our drives. Those are things that will put a team away early. If we put our foot down early, a team maybe gives up a little bit, or well go up a couple more points and it gives our defenseallows them to breathe, and play maybe a different scheme.

(On Coach Moras message to the team after the game) Just to stick together. Obviously, right now, its a tough time, and were going to have a lot of critics out there, obviously, when youre struggling in a situation like this. So, [were] a family, especially for this holiday season. [Its important] for this team to be a family, to stick together, because theres going to be a lot of people against us, and you know, just everybody [needs to] pump each other up and lets finish out strong.

G Rob Sims

(On what went wrong) Its everybody. Sacks, turnovers and dropped passes, its everybody. You just go back and try to fix it.

(On how Max Unger and Chris Spencer did with the position switch) I think they did good, and I think they both handled it very well. I think they helped us in the long run the way they handled it last week. Its been a tough week for all five of us up front and I thought we went out there and played hard. You cant say you played well because you have to watch the film, but I feel like we played hard. Chris did a good job moving over to right guard. It must be hard being a center and moving over to guard. Max for a rookie, he is going to be a great player and hopefully I get to play with him for a long time.

(On the red zone struggles) Anytime you are in the red zone you have to score. At least go get three. When you dont get that you are looking up at the clock and the sideline thinking you have to score. We have to help the defense out and its frustrating because we were moving the ball. In the past when we get in the red zone were scoring. Its frustrating, real frustrating.

TE John Carlson

(On whether Tampa Bay did anything noticeably different from the first to the second half) There are always adjustments that are made at halftime, but it ultimately came down to execution. Offensively, we didnt execute well enough in the second half.

(On whether failure to execute can snowball) You know, it probably can. I dont know if that was the case today. I just think we gotagain, we didnt do enough to win the game. The first half, we moved the ball well, we sustained drives, we ran the ball, we did all these good things, but we didnt score points. If you dont score points, youre not going to win the game.

(On whether they were disappointed coming into halftime because they only have seven points) Yeah, that was kind of the feeling. We had over 200 yards I think in the first half, and seven points. Thats just not enough.

(On his touchdown) It was a great throw by Matt. It was a corner route, and he flattened me out with his throw, put it where only I could catch it, and it worked out.

(On how it seemed like he kicked it into high gear to turn that into a touchdown) Thats as high a gear as Ive got.

(On why the offense stalled in the third quarter) I wish I could explain it. Weve been working on that all season long. Offensively, we havent executed well enough. We havent sustained drives. We havent scored enough points. We really hung the defense out to dry by having them be on the field too long. That was the case todayBut were going to keep working.

WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh

(On the offense not being able to sustain drives) The first half, like I said, we moved the ball fairly effectivelyWe get down there inside the five, I dont know what happens, but we dont score. And then we dont get a field goal. And for whatever reason, either they made adjustments or we just played that bad in the second half that we couldnt do anything.

(On whether it felt different in the second half) It just felt like we werent on the field. In the first half, I really had a lather going. I was warm, I was sweating. And for some odd reason, in the second half, it was like we were three and out or five and out, we could never just get anything going.

(On whether the timing was off between Hasselbeck and the receivers today) No. I think, for the most part, me and Matt were fine. I should have caught the one ball on third down. I didnt. But other than that, it was just one of those games. You give them credit because they made plays.

(On whether todays outcome was surprising after thinking that they could only go uphill after last weeks poor performance) Well, yeah, you know, we thought after last week, it couldnt get any worse. Surprise, you know? I dont know whats going on, to be honest with you. Its mind-boggling, the type of players we have on offense. You have all these experts that think they know about football and say, You dont have good players, and thats why youre losing, but they dont know anything. Thats why they sit behind a table. We just find a way to lose, for some odd reason.

(On what they want from the rest of the season) We just want to win. Thats why you play. Football is fun to play, and you want to win. You dont go out there and work your tail off the entire offseason, the entire summer, training camp, during the season, and have results like were having. We lost the game. You cant do anything about it. The next best thing is to win the next game. Thats all you can do.

LB David Hawthorne

(On if today was frustrating defensively) Yeah. I think we have to do our part, and we have to get off the field. We had a bunch of opportunities to get off (the field) and we let some things get by us. We blew a couple assignments and stuff like that. And thats the result. Things like that happen when you arent on the details all the time.

(On if Tampa got some confidence even though they had only one win) Yeah. This is the National Football League, and you cant give any team anything. You have to go out there and go with the same mentality whether its a 12- 0 team or an 0-12 team. We need to come out and take that approach and then the story wouldnt have been the same thing.

(On what happened on defense) It just came down to being gap sound on the runs and fundamentally sound on some of the runs. We practiced it, but we just let things slip away.

S Jordan Babineaux

(On why Tampa was able to be so productive in the second half) The best thing I can say is, we didnt do a good job of creating turnovers, forcing turnovers, and getting off the field as a defenseThey got some points on the board. Defensively, we didnt do enough.

(On what was missing from the defense) Its a combination of a lot of things. We talk about covering downfield and we talk about the pass rush up front, forcing turnovers, stripping the ball, making the quarterback more uncomfortablebut for a while, he was just kind of rolling for a minute. We cant let him do that.

(On how they can keep these bad losses from snowballing into next week) I think the biggest thing is, guys just need to recognize the importance of the future. For us, our future is right now.

CB Kelly Jennings

(On how hard it is to long snap) Its harder than you think. It has to be perfect every time. If not then its a turnover or worse.

(On how often he has long-snapped) I practice it at practice every Wednesday. While they are out there practicing special teams I am on the side long snapping to the pole and just hitting the pole. Just in case.

(On his comfort level with the snapping) I am okay. Just it being the first time ever having to do it, the nerves were there. But it came through for me.

(On if he has been the backup snapper all year) Yes. I actually have been the backup snapper all year. Normally that really isnt something that has to be backed up, but it had to be done today.

S Deon Grant

(On whats next for the Seahawks) Like I said, to get another victory.

(On whether its a low point for the season to lose to a 1-12 team) A loss is a loss. Every loss is a low point to me.