2017 Player Recap: Mike Evans

View some of the top photos of WR Mike Evans from the 2017 season.
Tampa Bay had 18 different players score touchdowns in 2017. The Buccaneer offense finished the regular season fourth in passing yards and set franchise records in pass attempts (605), pass completions (378), pass yards per attempt (7.61), net passing yards (4,366), total first downs (352) and passing first downs (243).
Wide receiver Mike Evans had a little something to do with that, once again leading the team in receptions with 71. It wasn't his most productive season, due to a plethora of offensive weapons for quarterback Jameis Winston to connect with, but Evans still managed a total of 1,001 receiving yards in 2017.
That total is significant because it is his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season since beginning his NFL career. That feat has been accomplished exactly twice before – once by current Hall of Fame semifinalist Randy Moss, who recorded six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, and current Bengals receiver A.J. Green, who started his career with five such seasons.
Evans started his 2017 season strong. He had seven receptions for 93 yards, including a 13-yard toe-drag touchdown in the corner of the end zone against the Chicago Bears in the Buccaneers Week 2 season opener. He went on to score a total of five touchdowns on the season and is just two touchdowns shy of the franchise record for career touchdown receptions, set by tight end Jimmie Giles.
He had seven double-digit reception games and went off against Atlanta both times the Bucs played the Falcons. He combined for 157 yards on 11 receptions and a touchdown against the division rivals. His season-high in yardage also came against a division opponent when the Bucs played the Panthers in Carolina on Christmas Eve. Evans had 107 yards on six receptions during the game.
The last game of the season against the Saints was a race to the 1,000-yard mark for Evans. Winston targeted Evans 13 times in an effort to get him the final 54 yards he needed and they succeeded on the final drive in dramatic fashion. Winston said later it was his 'mission' to help Evans to that marker.
Evans final stats on the season were 71 receptions on 136 targets for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. He had a 14.10 yards per catch average and accounted for 32 points in 15 games this season.