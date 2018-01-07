2017 Player Recap: Mike Evans

Evans started his 2017 season strong. He had seven receptions for 93 yards, including a 13-yard toe-drag touchdown in the corner of the end zone against the Chicago Bears in the Buccaneers Week 2 season opener. He went on to score a total of five touchdowns on the season and is just two touchdowns shy of the franchise record for career touchdown receptions, set by tight end Jimmie Giles.

He had seven double-digit reception games and went off against Atlanta both times the Bucs played the Falcons. He combined for 157 yards on 11 receptions and a touchdown against the division rivals. His season-high in yardage also came against a division opponent when the Bucs played the Panthers in Carolina on Christmas Eve. Evans had 107 yards on six receptions during the game.

The last game of the season against the Saints was a race to the 1,000-yard mark for Evans. Winston targeted Evans 13 times in an effort to get him the final 54 yards he needed and they succeeded on the final drive in dramatic fashion. Winston said later it was his 'mission' to help Evans to that marker.