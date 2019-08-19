2019 Bucs Training Camp Takeaways

-Defensive Differences

While players and coaches alike have estimated we've seen 10-20% of the defense as a whole, we've seen enough to know that this Bucs' scheme will look drastically different from anything Tampa Bay has done in recent years. Also, let's reiterate that one more time so it hits home – we haven't even seen the half of this defense.

"That's really what practice is," defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers said last week. "We're just getting all our installs in now and right now, going into the preseason game, we're just really showing a lot of our base stuff and really, like you said, [trying] not to reveal what we want to do. So, really right now we just want to get the base fundamentals in and understand the basis of the system, then once we get into the season, everything's fair game."

The common sentiment is that Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles is known for his propensity to attack, which is true. He runs a very aggressive-style base 3-4 scheme. But don't get aggressiveness and blitzing confused. There are ways to attack that don't involve bringing an extra man or two and if we've seen anything so far in training camp, it's been exactly that. To be clear, the concept of showing pressure, while not actually bringing it, isn't new. It's not even all that rare, either. Especially in this scheme, which is a one-gap 3-4 base, your base front has five down players – three interior defensive linemen and two outside linebackers. If the defense showed its hand based on the formation – that would mean a blitz every time. But we've seen it doesn't work like that. Not even close.

"We try to be aggressive but we try to be smart," Bowles said earlier in camp. "The biggest thing for us is communication and understanding what everybody has to do and then trying to execute."

It's really the unpredictability that fuels the aggressiveness. As an opposing offense, you could potentially see the exact same look three-four-five different times and yet get something different in each of those cases. Subsequently, the defense could show three-four-five different looks and do the same thing each time. Basically, it's controlled anarchy. There are no tendencies to hold onto. There are no rules to grasp and prepare for. You'll see guys like Ndamukong Suh on the outside at the five-technique or you'll see linebackers creep up and all of a sudden realize you're looking at seven men on the line of scrimmage… pre-snap. Post-snap is a whole different story and while you're deciding who to look at, some offensive lineman is trying to figure out who to block now that an interior defender is on the outside and a smaller, faster linebacker has taken his place in the middle. It means confusion, unpredictability and a whole lot of fun for Bucs fans.

Speaking of Suh, the newly minted Buccaneer has had time to grasp the system and therefore, has been able to help his teammates grasp it, too. A 10-year veteran knows a thing or two, and a guy with Suh's football IQ knows more. If fellow interior lineman Vita Vea, who's currently "week to week" with a knee injury, does take that proverbial step forward – it will probably be due in part to having Suh in the room. Suh has also taken to helping more developing players, like outside linebacker Noah Spence, who Suh says he'll often sit next to in meetings.