2019 Roster Reset: Offensive Tackles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't address the offensive line with any of their eight 2019 draft picks, but it would be a bit misleading to say the same about free agency.

That's not a reference to the depth signing of Earl Watford, the former Arizona Cardinal and Cleveland Brown who could compete for a starting spot or stick as a versatile super-sub. No, the most significant thing the Buccaneers did for their offensive line in free agency actually occurred about a week before the market opened. Rather than let Donovan Smith test unrestricted free agency or go the franchise tag route with their starting left tackle, the Buccaneers re-signed Smith to a new three year deal.

That was on March 5. The next day, the Bucs exercised their 2019 contract option on Demar Dotson, the starting right tackle in 2018. And, if one wants to rewind things a little bit more, rising-star guard Ali Marpet got a lucrative new deal last fall and starting center Ryan Jensen got the same thing last March. The Buccaneers have indeed put a lot of resources into their starting offensive line; now it's up to Bruce Arians and his new coaching staff to get the most out of those resources.

"That just speaks volumes for the guys we have in the room," said Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin. "We're going to rely on them. We're going to find five guys, seven at the most for game day, and I'm going to do everything I can to get the most out of them. But for them, you have to feel good about yourself because that means Jason believes in you, BA [Arians] believes in you, because we didn't take anybody. We've just got to make sure we keep grinding, get better."

The Buccaneers did make some significant additions and subtractions at other spots on the depth chart, of course. That work is mostly done; the 90-man camp roster could be tweaked here and there between the current run of OTAs and the coming training camp in late July, but most of the pieces are now in place. As such, we are taking a position-by-position look to see how things have changed and where the Bucs stand at each corner of the depth chart heading into the new season. We'll provide an overview of the assets at the position, discuss what some of the numbers from last season indicate about its strengths and weaknesses and then finish with that aforementioned burning question.

We're in the last of three weeks dedicated to the offensive side of the ball, which began with the quarterbacks and running backs and last week moved on to the wide receivers and tight ends. We'll hit the offensive line this week, starting with the guys on the edges: Offensive Tackles.

Addition(s): Riley Mayfield (undrafted free agent), Brock Ruble (undrafted free agent)

Subtraction(s): Leonard Wester (free agent, signed with Jacksonville)

Returning Players: Caleb Benenoch, Cole Boozer*, Demar Dotson, Mike Liedtke, Donovan Smith

(* Boozer was on the practice squad at the end of the 2018 season.)

We have chosen to include Liedtke with the tackles even though he's one of a handful of players who could be tried both inside and out. At the end of last season, Mike Liedtke was listed as the backup at left tackle on the depth chart, though it was the since-departed Leonard Wester who served as the third "swing" tackle behind the two starters. Alex Cappa and the aforementioned Watford are other players who could get work on the outside but we'll include them with the interior linemen later in the week.

General Manager Jason Licht made it clear after the deal was done with Smith that the team would have turned to the franchise tag otherwise in order to keep their left tackle in the building. Smith has started every game and played virtually every offensive snap in his first four seasons in the NFL, at one of the game's most demanding and important positions, and that alone has given the former second-round pick tremendous value. But Licht also made it clear that he thinks Smith still has a significant amount of untapped potential, and that the Bucs hope he remains in that left tackle spot beyond this current three-year deal.

"Donovan, in addition to being a massive person has a great, great combination of athleticism, strength – but more importantly his intelligence and his desire to be out on the field every Sunday," said Licht. "I think that gets talked about a lot, but at the same time doesn't get talked about enough. That's a quality that's hard to find, especially with his leadership and the respect that he has from his teammates for loving the game, wanting to be better, and wanting to get better every day. So, in addition to getting and securing him for the next – you know he signed a three-year contract - he also has a tremendous upside still. I'm looking forward to him reaching that potential in the next few years."

On the other end of the line is the team's longest-tenured player, as Demar Dotson first arrived as an undrafted tryout player in 2009. Though injuries robbed Dotson of most of the 2015 season and a handful of games in the last three years, he has essentially manned that right tackle spot since the start of 2012. He's continued to play at a high level in recent years when healthy.

"We try not to pin him up," said Goodwin. "In football terms he's an old man but he still moves well. He's learning the offense just like everybody else. I'm very pleased to see him. He doesn't smile a lot, not a man of many words I'm starting to learn, but he still has some tread on the tires. Hopefully we can get something out of him."

Benenoch was a starter last year, too, but at right guard. The Buccaneers now think he's better suited to play tackle, where he had a nice run at the end of the 2017 season when Dotson got hurt. Assuming good health and continued strong play from Smith and Dotson, Benenoch could slide into that swing tackle role previously held by Wester, who was not given a tender offer to make him a restricted free agent this past spring.

Liedtke could end up providing the same sort of inside/outside depth he gave the Buccaneers last year. The only other additions to the tackle position are a pair of undrafted rookies in North Texas' Riley Mayfield and Toledo's Brock Ruble. Both have great size but, of course, are untested. It's far too early to guess which of the team's undrafted rookies have a real shot at the roster, but the team certainly has a track record of finding depth in that manner, from Dotson to Liedtke and many in between.

"It's hard to really tell what we truly have until we put on shoulder pads, concluded Goodwin. "But so far, so good. We still have a long way to go and every day we're just trying to get better."