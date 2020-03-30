Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2020 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 13.0

Multiple mocks with multiple rounds. See who the experts have the Bucs picking at No. 14 and beyond come end of next month.

Mar 30, 2020 at 10:18 AM
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hold the 14th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. As such, the field for potential first-round draft picks is getting more and more clear with draft pundits from around the country continuing to weigh in.

The Bucs' needs and draft focus have been greatly affected by what they were able to do in free agency. With that in mind, let's see who the analysts have as front-runners to land in Tampa Bay come end of April.

NFL.com

Chad Reuter (four-round), NFL.com (March 26)

Picks: (1) DT Derrick Brown, Auburn (2) RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia (3) OT Matt Peart, UConn (4) S Geno Stone, Iowa

Comments: (On Brown) "The Bucs can find a right tackle later in the draft -- in fact, they might draft two outside linemen this year. Getting a stud like Brown with the 14th pick is too rich to pass up, even with Ndamukong Suh returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal."

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com (March 20)

Pick: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Comments: "Thomas has experience at both left and right tackle. He plays with a gritty demeanor while offering gets-guys-blocked value in pass protection."

Charles Davis, NFL.com (March 12)

Pick: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Comments: "Plenty of offseason discussion about the Bucs' quarterback situation, but they still need playmakers on defense."

NFL Network's Lance Zierlein 2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

As the NFL Draft inches closer, a look at NFL Network Lance Zierlein's 2020 mock draft. Photos by AP Images.

ESPN

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (March 20)

Pick: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Comments: "After the Bucs largely bypassed free agency to address their offensive line -- they did add swing tackle Joe Haeg -- this is the spot in which they need to get help protecting Tom Brady. (It felt strange to type that.) With Demar Dotson still a free agent, the right tackle spot is wide open. Thomas played both left and right tackle for the Bulldogs, and he would help keep Brady's jersey clean. I also thought about a running back to help Brady, with D'Andre Swift a great option to catch a bunch of passes from the future Hall of Famer. But offensive tackle feels like a lock at this point."

Todd McShay, ESPN (March 2)

Pick: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

Comments: "Swift is explosive, and while Ronald Jones II looked good at moments in 2019, the Bucs could use some explosion in the run game. Hand him the ball, and watch him make one cut and turn on his 4.48 40 speed. Tampa Bay was bottom-third in rushing last season and ranked 17th in receptions by running backs. Swift, one of the best pass-catching RBs in the class, would help in both areas. But keep an eye on QB and edge rusher too. If Jameis Winston doesn't return and Love or Herbert slide, this could be a good landing spot. And with all of the Bucs' potential losses to their pass rush, reaching for someone such as LSU defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson here could be in play."

The Draft Network

Joe Marino – The Draft Network (March 30)

Pick: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

Comments: "In my world, Jedrick Wills is the best offensive tackle in the class but it appears the NFL's valuation of the group differs. Wills is an immediate upgrade over Demar Dotson at right tackle, where he is experienced playing from his time at Alabama."

Pro Football Focus

Mike Renner, PFF (March 25)

Pick: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Comments: "The signing of Joe Haeg means the Buccaneers don't have togo offensive tackle. And at this point, the value looks like it will be elsewhere. Kinlaw's 91.7 pass-rushing grade over the past two seasons is the highest of any interior player in the draft class."

CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (March 28)

Pick: [TRADE with Carolina to No. 7] OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Comments: "Wirfs was dominant during the 2019 and he can play either right or left tackle. The Bucs move up to get him because a. it's imperative they protect Tom Brady, and b. they desperately need a right tackle."

Bleacher Report

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report (March 2)

Pick: EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

Comments: "Star pass-rusher Shaquil Barrett is set to become a free agent alongside starting quarterback Jameis Winston, with the Buccaneers only able to use the franchise tag on one of them. Statements made by head coach Bruce Arians throughout the offseason hint at a possible Winston departure. But whether Barrett, Winston or both are back next season, Tampa needs to head into the draft thinking about adding to each position.

LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson is a truly special athlete and player at the outside linebacker position. The Tigers asked Chaisson to rush the quarterback but he was also tasked often with dropping into coverage or stacking up against the run. In that way, he's more like 2019 draft pick Josh Allen from Kentucky than he is a pure pass-rusher.

A quarterback could definitely be the selection here, but in my rankings, there isn't a passer worthy of the No. 14 overall selection, which is something Arians and general manager Jason Licht must consider when deciding how to fill the quarterback depth chart this offseason."

Pewter Report

Jon Ledyard, PewterReport.com (March 24)

Pick(s):

Round 1: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

Comments: "Some days I think four offensive tackles are going to be off the board by the time Tampa Bay picks, and some days I could see a very believable scenario like this one where they fall down the board. Clearly this is the Bucs' biggest need and I believe they should entertain trading up a few spots to grab Wills, as he would be an instant starter with the ceiling of one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL. In this scenario, the Bucs don't have to."

Round 2: RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

Comments: "The addition of Tom Brady makes it imperative that Tampa Bay find him a quality receiving option out of the backfield, something the Bucs offense currently lacks. Swift is an excellent fit in Tampa Bay, as he already has experience running routes from the slot and from the backfield in the Georgia offense. Arians will have a field day moving him around the field for Tampa, giving Brady one more weapon to feel comfortable with in the Bucs' high-powered offense."

Round 3: OG Damien Lewis, LSU

Comments "The Bucs are rebuilding this offensive line through the draft, much like they did the secondary the past two years. Getting younger is critical, but getting meaner and tougher is even more of a priority. Lewis is a throttler of defenders in the run game, and his pass protection doesn't get the credit it deserves."

Advertising