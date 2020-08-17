2020 Training Camp Takeaways – Day 5

Now it feels like training camp is officially here. The Buccaneers trotted out to the practice fields at AdventHealth Training Center Monday morning with one very big difference: they were in full pads.

It's the first time in 2020 Tampa Bay has been assembled in full gear. The addition gave way to more contact, which the players seemed to appreciate. Because they're still your teammates, there's still caution exercised and there wasn't a live tackling period quite yet – but there was a lot more back and forth between receivers and defensive backs, who were finally able to actually defend their pass-catching counterparts.