2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

"What do you get the team that has everything?" That's the question being asked by multiple draft analysts when trying to predict what the Buccaneers will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at pick number 32.

The truth is, not even the Buccaneers know for certain, with General Manager Jason Licht saying on Wednesday that the team will look to take the best player available and that all options are on the table, including trading up or back.

After bringing back all of the Super Bowl starters from the 2020 team, the Bucs have a lot of 'wants' but not a lot of 'needs' as Licht put it. As a result, draftniks have wildly differing opinions of what the Bucs will do, including a trade down, with no two analysts naming the same prospect yet again.