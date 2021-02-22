2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

The Buccaneers will be picking last in the first round come end of April thanks to being the No. 1 team in the league following the 2020 season. Between now and then, however, who the Bucs end up retaining from the 2020 roster will definitely impact at which positions the Bucs are most needy and therefore who the pundits will be picking for them. For instance, players like defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and outside linebacker Shaq Barrett are both free agents and those seem to be the most popular positions pundits are picking for the Bucs in the first round.