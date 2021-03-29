2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

The trade that blew up everyone's mock drafts hit last Friday afternoon with the San Francisco 49ers trading up to the third overall pick with the Miami Dolphins, who subsequently moved back up to No. 6 thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles who traded back to No. 12.

The domino effect was immense and it now looks as though three quarterbacks will go in the first three picks of the draft. Depending on what Atlanta does at No. 4, there could be four quarterbacks in the top five, which has never happened before. But we all know quarterbacks rise, that is except for one that NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has falling all the way to the Bucs at No. 32. Yes, we have a draft analyst taking a quarterback as the last pick of the first round and becoming the heir-apparent to Tom Brady, who just signed an extension with the team to remain in Tampa until 2022.