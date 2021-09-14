Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

The Buccaneers remain top two across the media landscape headed into their Week 2 divisional matchup.

Sep 14, 2021 at 06:35 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

power rankings

As Head Coach Bruce Arians has said time and time again, never apologize for a win – even if that win came down to a nail-biting last-second field goal in your home opener.

That's what happened to the Buccaneers as they kicked off the 2021 NFL season at home against the Dallas Cowboys, eeking by on a 31-yard field goal with two seconds left on the clock. It took an absolutely clinical drive by quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, who got the ball back with 1:24 down one point, to get Tampa Bay into field goal range but thanks to two chunk plays on a snag by tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and redemption grab by wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ was given a manageable situation.

It wasn't pretty, with the Bucs losing the turnover battle by three, surrendering 451 yards of offense to Dallas and giving up a lead twice – but it didn't seem to affect the rankings, which stayed exactly the same from Week One.

Spoiler alert: the Bucs are still good.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers
  • NFC South: Saints (10), Panthers (25), Falcons (28)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (28)

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams, Cardinals
  • NFC South: Saints (6), Panthers (23), Falcons (29)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (29)

USA Today

  • Rank: 1
  • Last Week: 1
  • NFL Top 5: Bucs, Chiefs, Rams, Browns, Saints
  • NFC South: Saints (5), Panthers (23), Falcons (31)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (31)

Yahoo!

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bucs, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
  • NFC South: Saints (20), Panthers (22), Falcons (29)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (29)

ESPN

  • Rank: 2
  • Last Week: 2
  • NFL Top 5: Chiefs, Bucs, Seahawks, Rams, Bills
  • NFC South: Saints (9), Panthers (23), Falcons (27)
  • Week 2 Opponent Ranking: Falcons (27)

Speaking of POWER…you have the power to keep your budget in-bounds with Tampa Electric's Budget Billing program. Sign up today at tampaelectric.com/budgetforhome.

Related Content

news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 1

Well, well, well how the turntables. The Bucs are entering the 2021 regular season no lower than number two on major outlet power rankings.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings

The regular season is complete! Where do the Buccaneers stand heading into the playoffs?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 17

The Buccaneers clinched their first playoff berth since 2007 in a blowout win over the Lions in Detroit. Where do the experts now peg the Bucs going into the last week of the season?  
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 16

The Buccaneers have started stacking wins, winning their second in a row against the Falcons in Atlanta. What do the experts think of the team now?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 15

The Buccaneers tallied a convincing win over the Minnesota Vikings coming off their bye week. Did that boost their rankings?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

The Buccaneers didn't play last weekend – so how did that affect their rankings going into Week 14?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

The Bucs clawed their way back after getting down 17 to the defending Super Bowl Champions but ultimately succumbed by a field goal, how did that affect Tampa Bay's rankings?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 12

The Bucs fell to the now top five Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. How far did they fall in the rankings?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 10

The Bucs suffered a very public defeat on Sunday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints. Let's see how that affected their rankings.
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

The Bucs have won their third straight and have their best record through eight games since 2002. Where does that put them among the rest of the league in 2020?
news

2020 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 8

After the Bucs' second straight win over a top 10 offense, Tampa Bay has risen into the top five in most major polls for Week Eight.
Advertising