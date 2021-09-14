2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 2

As Head Coach Bruce Arians has said time and time again, never apologize for a win – even if that win came down to a nail-biting last-second field goal in your home opener.

That's what happened to the Buccaneers as they kicked off the 2021 NFL season at home against the Dallas Cowboys, eeking by on a 31-yard field goal with two seconds left on the clock. It took an absolutely clinical drive by quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, who got the ball back with 1:24 down one point, to get Tampa Bay into field goal range but thanks to two chunk plays on a snag by tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ and redemption grab by wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿ was given a manageable situation.

It wasn't pretty, with the Bucs losing the turnover battle by three, surrendering 451 yards of offense to Dallas and giving up a lead twice – but it didn't seem to affect the rankings, which stayed exactly the same from Week One.

Spoiler alert: the Bucs are still good.

See the full list of NFL power rankings below.

