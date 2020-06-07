2021 Matchup Title Area - Week 11 - 112221

History: New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
All Time Head-to-Head Record (entering 2021 season): Giants Lead 15-8
Current Streak: Buccaneers won the last meeting
Most Recent Matchup: Buccaneers win, 25-23, in Meadowlands in 2020
Players and Coaches to Know:
New York Giants
o Head Coach: Joe Judge
o Quarterback: Daniel Jones
o Other Notable Players: RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, DT Leonard Williams, CB James Bradberry
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
o Head Coach: Bruce Arians
o Quarterback: Tom Brady
o Other Notable Players: ILB Lavonte David, OLB Shaquil Barrett, WR Mike Evans, TE Rob Gronkowski
New York Giants 2020 Record: 6-10
Scoring Offense: 31st (17.5 points per game)
Total Offense: 31st (299.6 total yards per game)
Rushing Offense: 19th (110.5 rushing yards per game)
Passing Offense: 29th (189.1 passing yards per game)
Scoring Defense: 9th (22.3 points allowed per game)
Total Defense: 12th (349.3 total yards allowed per game)
Rushing Defense: 10th (111.4 rushing yards allowed per game)
Passing Defense: T-16th (237.9 passing yards allowed per game)
Turnover Margin: T-17th (0)
Giants' 2021 Draft Class: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida (Round 1, 20th overall), LB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia (Round 2, 50th overall), CB Aaron Robinson, Central Florida (Round 3, 71st overall), DE Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa (Round 4, 116th overall), RB Gary Brightwell, Arizona (Round 6, 196th overall), CB Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State (Round 6, 201st overall)
Key Veteran Additions: WR Kenny Golladay, CB Adoree' Jackson, TE Kyle Rudolph, RB Devontae Booker, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, WR John Ross, QB Mike Glennon, LB Ryan Anderson
Notable Departures: G Kevin Zeitler, WR Golden Tate, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, T Cameron Fleming, LB Kyler Fackrell, QB Colt McCoy, LB David Mayo