2021 Week 4 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Patriots

In the most anticipated regular-season matchup in years, does anyone thing the Patriots can beat the Prodigal Son as he returns to Foxboro?

Sep 30, 2021 at 04:56 PM
Carmen Vitali

By now, if you haven't heard about Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's return to New England, you probably shouldn't be reading this article because you clearly don't thrive on the drama of sports and you and I probably can't be friends.

Even non-sports fans can relate to the story of the Prodigal Son returning home. That son is Tom Brady, who spent two decades at the helm of one of the league's most successful teams, bringing six championships to New England in the process.

But Brady has now found success with a new team in a new way. Where most of his career was known for his rigidity and discipline, Tampa Brady has found success while also having fun. More than the Prodigal Son, maybe he's the ex you never want to think about because they moved on and instead of sulking over your past relationship – they won the Super Bowl.

Is there really a feasible outcome where Brady doesn't emerge victorious from his return to his old stomping grounds? I'll give you a hint: the experts don't seem to think so.

See what the experts think below.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

USA Today (consensus) – Buccaneers (split)

SB Nation, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

