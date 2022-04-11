2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

The 2022 NFL Draft is just three weeks away and draft needs across the league are coming into focus. With the 27th pick in this year's draft, the Bucs will once again have the luxury of picking a player based on wants rather than needs.

Following a flurry of free agent signings, the Bucs have added depth, versatility and returned some of their key players. There are still questions to be answered on the defensive line including if cornerstone Ndamukong Suh will return for the 2022 season. With the status of tight end Rob Gronkowski also in limbo, draft experts see the Buccaneers adding a tight end in the first round.

Draft pundits are starting to go multiple different directions for the Buccaneers in the first round. Could the Buccaneers once again get a first round star from Washington? It's worked out well with defensive tackle Vita Vea and pass rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. Good Morning Football analyst Peter Schrager predicts the Bucs take cornerback Kyler Gordon from Washington, who has incredible athleticism and polished technique.