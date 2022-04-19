2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

NFL.com

Pick: DT Travis Jones, Connecticut

Comments: The big (6-5, 333), long and disruptive Jones should step quickly into the void left by Ndamukong Suh's departure to help Tampa maintain its defensive standards.

CBS Sports

Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Comments: Johnson to Tampa Bay has been a weekly occurrence in my mock draft. I am not a Buccaneers fan, so it is not done out of bias; it just happens. The addition would allow the team to continue its claim as one of the best offensive lines in the league with Donovan Smith, Johnson, Ryan Jensen, Shaq Mason and Tristan Wirfs.

Pick: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Comments: Simply put, Nakobe Dean is a special player. And while he played on the best defense in the country, don't get it twisted -- he didn't ride on the coattails of a dominant Georgia defensive line, Dean was a huge reason for their success. There are questions about his size and how that translates to the NFL, but his tape tells a different story.

The Draft Network

Pick: DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Comments: Why I would do it: Because I'm sick and twisted and simply want to watch the world burn. Davis and Vea inside together would be comically fun to see. I'm clearly a little lower on Davis than the consensus for him to be available here at No. 27, but there's no denying his potential if he keeps trim and allows the all-world athleticism to shine.

PFF

Pick: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Comments: With offensive linemen flying off the board in addition to the Bucs needing to replace Ali Marpet at left guard, they grab Green, who has been all over draft boards as draft day approaches. Green is a massive body who had an elite 93.2 PFF run-blocking grade on zone runs last season. His pass-blocking isn't as clean as some other players, but Tom Brady has amongst the fastest average time to throw in the league, so that job gets easier in this offense.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College