Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

With just over a week until the NFL Draft, most pundits believe the Buccaneers will choose to add a difference maker in the trenches, but there is a split as to whether it will be on offense or defense.

Apr 19, 2022 at 09:01 AM
MDR

The countdown is officially on.

We are just over a week away from the 2022 NFL Draft, which means Mock Draft season will soon come to a close.

Next Thursday, we will all finally get to see who Jason Licht and Co. choose at pick 27. But for now, pundits are still turning in their guesses for which name Commissioner Roger Goodell will read when the Bucs are on the clock.

As we get closer, it seems the most of the experts think the Bucs will turn their focus to the trenches, although there is a split as to which side. See the full list of draft predictions below.

NFL.com

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com (April 12)

  • Pick: DT Travis Jones, Connecticut

Comments: The big (6-5, 333), long and disruptive Jones should step quickly into the void left by Ndamukong Suh's departure to help Tampa maintain its defensive standards.

CBS Sports

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports (April 14)

  • Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Comments: Johnson to Tampa Bay has been a weekly occurrence in my mock draft. I am not a Buccaneers fan, so it is not done out of bias; it just happens. The addition would allow the team to continue its claim as one of the best offensive lines in the league with Donovan Smith, Johnson, Ryan Jensen, Shaq Mason and Tristan Wirfs.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (April 18)

  • Pick: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Comments: Simply put, Nakobe Dean is a special player. And while he played on the best defense in the country, don't get it twisted -- he didn't ride on the coattails of a dominant Georgia defensive line, Dean was a huge reason for their success. There are questions about his size and how that translates to the NFL, but his tape tells a different story.

The Draft Network

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network (April 17)

  • Pick: DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

Comments: Why I would do it: Because I'm sick and twisted and simply want to watch the world burn. Davis and Vea inside together would be comically fun to see. I'm clearly a little lower on Davis than the consensus for him to be available here at No. 27, but there's no denying his potential if he keeps trim and allows the all-world athleticism to shine.

PFF

Sam Monson, PFF (April 18)

  • Pick: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Comments: With offensive linemen flying off the board in addition to the Bucs needing to replace Ali Marpet at left guard, they grab Green, who has been all over draft boards as draft day approaches. Green is a massive body who had an elite 93.2 PFF run-blocking grade on zone runs last season. His pass-blocking isn't as clean as some other players, but Tom Brady has amongst the fastest average time to throw in the league, so that job gets easier in this offense.

Sports Illustrated

Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated (April 18)

  • Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Comments: Johnson primarily wins with an easy anchor to withstand contact to his frame; he also has a strong trail arm to slow opponents down. His flexible hips, back and ankles help him stand opposing players up. Johnson routinely seals defenders. What's more, his persistent leg drive and strong grip after initiating help him generate power and sustain blocks.

