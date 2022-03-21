Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

With week two of free agency beginning, experts predict the Buccaneers will go a number of different ways with the 27th overall pick. 

Mar 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
The 2022 NFL offseason has been full of major signings, blockbuster trades and teams reshaping across the league. The first week of free agency led to the shake up of mock drafts with teams filling key positions through trades and re-signings.

Prior to the start of the free agency period, quarterback Tom Brady announced his plans to return for his third season with the Bucs. The announcement started a domino effect for the team in returning key free agents, one of the most important being Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen. Following Jensen's new deal, the Bucs made a trade for former New England Patriots guard, Shaq Mason who spent five years blocking for Tom Brady.

The general consensus from experts is that the Bucs will still add to their offensive line through the draft, but some are anticipating a new face at running back. See the full list of draft predictions below.

The Draft Network

Damian Parson, The Draft Network (March 20)

  • Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College
  • Comments: Tom Brady unretires and the Buccaneers begin their journey to re-tool this offensive line. After the loss of Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet, they traded for a familiar face from the Patriots, Shaq Mason, to handle RG duties. This leaves a hole at LG. Insert Zion Johnson. Johnson would fit in as a day-one starter to protect the winningest quarterback of all time. His short-area quickness, strong hands, and willingness to clean up for his teammates will ingratiate him with Brady.

Pro Football Network

Joe Broback, PFN (March 19)

  • Pick: DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
  • Comments: Tom Brady solved the Bucs' need for a quarterback for now, so they can take care of other needs with this pick. Devonte Wyatt falling to 27 is going to be tough to pass. Given that they can draft their quarterback of the future and running back (another big need) later in the draft, adding Wyatt immediately bolsters their defense.

CBS Sports

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports (March 19)

  • Pick: DL Logan Hall, Houston
  • Comments: The Buccaneers' defensive front remains up in the air with Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Will Gholston all free agents. If Tampa Bay wants to get younger, Hall would be a quality selection at this spot.

USA Today

Nate Davis, USA Toda (March 19)

  • Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College
  • Comments: Strong as an ox (combine-high 32 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press) but with relatively light feet, Tom Brady would welcome one more doorman after the Bucs lost LG Ali Marpet to retirement.

Sports Illustrated

Zack Patraw, SI.Com (March 19)

  • Pick: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
  • Comments: The Bucs appear to be without a running back as we get deeper into the free agency period. With Tom Brady back and the extension Chris Godwin received, this offense could use a back that can carry the load for their team. Very good-looking, compact frame that is durable and strong. Excellent in pass protection that makes him a three-down candidate at the next level. He remains very patient, but not too patient, as a runner

