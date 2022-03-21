2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

The 2022 NFL offseason has been full of major signings, blockbuster trades and teams reshaping across the league. The first week of free agency led to the shake up of mock drafts with teams filling key positions through trades and re-signings.

Prior to the start of the free agency period, quarterback Tom Brady announced his plans to return for his third season with the Bucs. The announcement started a domino effect for the team in returning key free agents, one of the most important being Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen. Following Jensen's new deal, the Bucs made a trade for former New England Patriots guard, Shaq Mason who spent five years blocking for Tom Brady.