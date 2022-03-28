2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 6.0

NFL.com

Pick: DT Travis Jones, Connecticut

Comments: The Bucs are losing some key pieces on their defensive front. Jones can start Day 1.

CBS Sports

Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Comments: Tampa Bay has lost Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet this off-season. They countered by trading for Shaq Mason but the re-construction will be complete with the selection of Johnson. It is a physical group from left to right with Donovan Smith, Ryan Jensen and Tristan Wirfs joining Mason and Johnson.

Pick: S Lewis Cine, Georgia

Comments: Cine is the assert-his-will safety the Buccaneers prefer, and they just lost Jordan Whitehead in free agency.

The Draft Network

Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Comments: With the loss of Alex Cappa, the Buccaneers have a bit of a hole at right guard. The team traded for Shaq Mason to replace Ali Marrpet and now with the addition of Zion Johnson here in the draft, this offensive line won't skip a beat. Johnson is an athletic and powerful guard who plays with outstanding technique. He is a plug-and-play player inside and will allow Tom Brady time to shred defenses.

Pick: G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Comments: Tom Brady unretires and the Buccaneers begin their journey to re-tool this offensive line. After the loss of Alex Cappa and Ali Marpet, they traded for a familiar face from the Patriots, Shaq Mason, to handle RG duties. This leaves a hole at LG.

Insert Zion Johnson. Johnson would fit in as a day-one starter to protect the winningest quarterback of all time. His short-area quickness, strong hands, and willingness to clean up for his teammates will ingratiate him with Brady.

Sports Illustrated

Pick: QB Carson Strong, Nevada