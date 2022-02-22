2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Somehow the NFL Combine is next week and we are fully entrenched in the 2022 draft season in the blink of an eye. The Buccaneers, though they did not accomplish their Super Bowl repeat hopes, had an extremely successful season, recording a franchise-record 13 wins. As a result, they will again be picking in the latter part of the first round at pick No. 27.

They also have quite a few free agency question marks, leaving an even bigger question mark on which direction they go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They could have a variety of needs, they could have some very specific needs or they could scrap whatever those needs are in favor of the best player to fall on the board.

Draft experts around the country don't seem to have an inkling of what they'll do, either. The predictions in the first iteration of our annual Mock Draft Roundup series has quite a few possibilities listed for the Bucs.