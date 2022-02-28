2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

The NFL Scouting Combine is just one day away, which means mock draft season is about to kick into full gear. The Buccaneers, who have pick number 27 in the first round, will be in Indianapolis this week looking for the next star of the franchise.

With a number of free agents set to hit the open market in a couple of weeks, who the Bucs are able to retain will have a large impact on their first-round selection.