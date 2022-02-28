Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Most of the pundits are predicting a new weapon for the Buccaneers offense at No. 27.

Feb 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM
The NFL Scouting Combine is just one day away, which means mock draft season is about to kick into full gear. The Buccaneers, who have pick number 27 in the first round, will be in Indianapolis this week looking for the next star of the franchise.

With a number of free agents set to hit the open market in a couple of weeks, who the Bucs are able to retain will have a large impact on their first-round selection.

The general consensus among draft experts, except for Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, is that the Bucs will add a new element to an offense that was among the league's best in 2021. See below for a full list.

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com (February 22)

  • Pick: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
  • Comments: "The Bucs will need to add some reinforcements at receiver if they lose Chris Godwin via free agency. Williams would've been long gone by this point in the draft if not for the knee injury he suffered in the College Football Playoff National Championship."

The Draft Network

Drae Harris, The Draft Network (February 28)

  • Pick: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
  • Comments: "Tampa Bay lost Antonio Brown in the middle of the season—and may lose Chris Godwin—and they now add one of the best slot receiver types in this draft, Garrett Wilson. Wilson is shifty and crafty as a ball-carrier in space. He will be a high "run after catch" guy but likely won't be a deep threat on the outside."

Pro Football Focus

Steve Palazzolo, PFF (February 28)

  • Pick: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
  • Comments:"With wide receiver Chris Godwin potentially moving on, the Bucs have to reload at receiver. Dotson can play outside, but he has the route running, hands and spectacular catch ability to replace Godwin in the slot, as well."

CBS Sports

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports (February 23)

  • Pick: DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
  • Comments: " Wyatt can be a menace on the interior next to Vita Vea in Tampa."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports (February 25)

  • Pick: WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State
  • Comments: "The loss of Antonio Brown could mean more opportunity for Tyler Johnson, but it felt as though Tampa Bay didn't have anyone to turn to when Brown departed. I could see Dotson being added as that speedster who can operate at all three levels and take the top off of defenses in that Bruce Arians scheme."

