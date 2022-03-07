2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

The NFL Scouting Combine returned to Indianapolis this weekend with the top draft prospects taking part in evaluations, drills and medical screenings. Following a franchise-record 13 wins, the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 27 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Bucs general manager Jason Licht and coaches were on location this week to evaluate who could potentially fill that spot. While the Buccaneers have plenty of decisions looming ahead of free agency, who the Bucs will be able to retain will have plenty of impact on their draft pick.
Following guard Ali Marpet's recent retirement, draft experts across the country are predicting the Buccaneers will pick an offensive lineman in the first round. See the full list of draft predictions below.
CBS Sports
- Pick: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College
- Comments: "Zion Johnson is another player who went to the Senior Bowl and proved he was worthy of first-round consideration. He played left tackle at Boston College in '20, left guard in '21, and worked at guard and center in Mobile. He's a Day 1 starter at several positions."
- Pick: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- Comments: "Ali Marpet suddenly announced that he was retiring. Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are both slated to hit free agency. If they lose even two of those players, it is a lot for the NFC South franchise to overcome in one offseason. Tampa Bay quickly went from a team with few needs to a team that might have a handful."
- Pick: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- Comments: "This just makes too much sense with the surprising retirement of Pro Bowler Ali Marpet. Green played four of the five offensive line positions in college, but he's best suited at the spot Marpet just vacated."
The Draft Network
- Pick: WR Drake London, USC
- Comments: "Tampa Bay has bid farewell to multiple offensive linemen, multiple starting wide receivers and, oh yeah, Tom freaking Brady. London offers contested skills AND run after catch potential, while also being a big-bodied target that can help cover for inconsistent accuracy from any replacement for Brady as a passer."
Sports Illustrated
- Pick: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
- Comments: "The quarterback position remains open-ended, while both Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones are no longer under contract. The selection of Hall will ease the burden of their next signal-caller."