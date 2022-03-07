Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Following the return of the NFL Scouting combine take a look at who the Buccaneers could take at pick number 27. 

Mar 07, 2022 at 12:44 PM
mdr
Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) lines up against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The NFL Scouting Combine returned to Indianapolis this weekend with the top draft prospects taking part in evaluations, drills and medical screenings. Following a franchise-record 13 wins, the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 27 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht and coaches were on location this week to evaluate who could potentially fill that spot. While the Buccaneers have plenty of decisions looming ahead of free agency, who the Bucs will be able to retain will have plenty of impact on their draft pick.

Following guard Ali Marpet's recent retirement, draft experts across the country are predicting the Buccaneers will pick an offensive lineman in the first round. See the full list of draft predictions below.

CBS Sports

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (March 7)

  • Pick: OL Zion Johnson, Boston College
  • Comments: "Zion Johnson is another player who went to the Senior Bowl and proved he was worthy of first-round consideration. He played left tackle at Boston College in '20, left guard in '21, and worked at guard and center in Mobile. He's a Day 1 starter at several positions."

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports (March 5)

  • Pick: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
  • Comments: "Ali Marpet suddenly announced that he was retiring. Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa are both slated to hit free agency. If they lose even two of those players, it is a lot for the NFC South franchise to overcome in one offseason. Tampa Bay quickly went from a team with few needs to a team that might have a handful."

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports (March 6)

  • Pick: OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
  • Comments: "This just makes too much sense with the surprising retirement of Pro Bowler Ali Marpet. Green played four of the five offensive line positions in college, but he's best suited at the spot Marpet just vacated."

The Draft Network

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network (March 7)

  • Pick: WR Drake London, USC
  • Comments: "Tampa Bay has bid farewell to multiple offensive linemen, multiple starting wide receivers and, oh yeah, Tom freaking Brady. London offers contested skills AND run after catch potential, while also being a big-bodied target that can help cover for inconsistent accuracy from any replacement for Brady as a passer."

Sports Illustrated

Ric Serritella, SI.com (March 7)

  • Pick: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
  • Comments: "The quarterback position remains open-ended, while both Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones are no longer under contract. The selection of Hall will ease the burden of their next signal-caller."

Related Content

news

2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Most of the pundits are predicting a new weapon for the Buccaneers offense at No. 27.
news

2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

Draft season: engage.
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

NFL analysts around the country are asking what you get the team that has everything and each of them have a differing opinion for the Bucs as the 2021 NFL Draft draws closer.
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 9.0

Not one pundit in our list of mock drafts agrees on the Buccaneers' pick at No. 32.
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 8.0

Possibilities are all over the board for the Bucs at No. 32 in the 2021 NFL Draft according to the experts.
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 7.0

The Buccaneers are returning most of their 2020 starters after a flurry of free agency moves that now bring a clearer focus to their draft needs.
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 6.0

With the initial wave of free agency over, draft needs are starting to come more into focus for most teams. 
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

The legal tampering period of free agency has kicked off, did that change the minds of any of the draft pundits for the Buccaneers?
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

With more NFL coverage of pro days coming up this week, will we start to see some shake ups in the pundits' mock drafts?
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

Pre-Free Agency still means defensive player for the Buccaneers at No. 32, according to most.
news

2021 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

Most of the pundits are sticking with a defensive player for the Buccaneers at No. 32.
Advertising