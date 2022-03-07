2022 Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

The NFL Scouting Combine returned to Indianapolis this weekend with the top draft prospects taking part in evaluations, drills and medical screenings. Following a franchise-record 13 wins, the Buccaneers will be picking at No. 27 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bucs general manager Jason Licht and coaches were on location this week to evaluate who could potentially fill that spot. While the Buccaneers have plenty of decisions looming ahead of free agency, who the Bucs will be able to retain will have plenty of impact on their draft pick.