2022 Game Preview: Falcons-Buccaneers, Week 5

ADDITIONAL 2022 CHANGES OF NOTE

Buccaneers:

While the Bucs continue to maintain enviable continuity on their coaching staff, there is a new person in the corner office. In March, Bruce Arians stepped down after three years as the head coach and took on a new role as a senior advisor to the general manager. Todd Bowles was promoted from defensive coordinator to take his place. Bowles previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18 before rejoining Arians when the latter came on as the Buccaneers' head coach in 2019.

With Bowles stepping up the Bucs needed a new defensive coordinator and they essentially named two of them. Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers added the title of Run Game Coordinator while Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote switched to inside linebackers and added the title of Pass Game Coordinator. They are in effect co-defensive coordinators. Bob Sanders joined the staff to take over for Foote in the outside linebackers room. Foote made his switch after Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell landed the defensive coordinator position in Jacksonville under new Head Coach Doug Pederson.

The Buccaneers had two key players retire after the 2021 season, but only one of them stayed retired. While quarterback Tom Brady eventually elected to return 40 days after announcing he was stepping away from the game, his long-time buddy Rob Gronkowski walked away for good, leading to big changes in the Bucs' tight end room. While veteran Cam Brate returned, O.J. Howard left in free agency and the Buccaneers subsequently drafted Cade Otton and Ko Kieft and signed veteran Kyle Rudolph.

Tampa Bay's defense also saw the departure of two front-seven stalwarts from the extremely successful 2020-21 seasons, as neither DL Ndamukong Suh nor OLB Jason Pierre-Paul was re-signed. The team signed veteran standout Akiem Hicks and drafted Houston's Logan Hall 33rd overall to address depth up front and are relying on 2021 first-round pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to step up on the edge.

Falcons:

The Falcons brought an era to an end on March 21 when they traded long-time starting quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis for a third-round pick in 2022 draft. The third-overall pick in the 2008 draft, Ryan started 222 of a possible 225 games for Atlanta over the next 14 seasons, earning four Pro Bowl selections along the way. He was the NFL MVP in 2016, the same season he led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI. Ryan felt that his time in Atlanta had come to an end when the Falcons were one of several times that tried to trade for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. To fill their new vacancy under center the Falcons signed former second-overall pick Marcus Mariota – on the same day they traded Ryan – to start and drafted Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder in the third round as a developmental option.

Atlanta let former Wide Receivers Coach Dave Brock go after the 2021 season and to fill that spot they shifted Passing Game Specialist T.J. Yates over to the receiver room. The team also added Mario Jeberaeel to the staff as an assistant offensive line coach, replacing Chandler Henley, who left for a spot on the Miami Dolphins' staff. Jeberaeel had come to team in 2021 as a diversity coaching intern. Other additions to the coaching staff included Steve Jackson (senior offensive assistant), Shawn Flaherty (football analyst), Nick Edwards (offensive assistant) and Steven King (diversity coaching intern).

As recently as 2020 the Falcons' receiving corps was headlined by Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. However, after trading Jones to the Titans in the 2021 offseason, the Falcons saw Ridley step away from the team for much of last season to focus on his mental well-being. Ridley then drew a suspension for the entire 2022 season for betting on NFL games. Atlanta's receiving corps is now led by rookie Drake London, the eighth-overall pick in this year's draft.

The Falcons started the season with one of their defensive centerpieces. Inside linebacker Deion Jones, who has started 83 games for the team, including 48 of a possible 49 over the past three seasons, began the campaign on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. With fellow off-ball linebacker Foyesade Oluokun moving on to Jacksonville in free agency, the Falcons have a new look in the middle of their defense with offseason acquisitions Rashaan Evans and Lorenzo Carter.

TOP STORYLINES

Getting Back on Track – The Buccaneers faced the NFL's toughest schedule through the first four weeks of the season, based on last year's standings, and started out strong by banking consecutive road wins in Dallas and New Orleans. However, the Bucs couldn't maintain that momentum upon returning home and, following consecutive losses to top contenders from Green Bay and Kansas City, have emerged from that first-quarter gauntlet with a mildly disappointing 2-2 record. Obviously, the Buccaneers don't want to finish their current three-game homestand without a win, or without the first-place standing in the division a victory on Sunday would give them, which gives their first of two games with Atlanta some added significance. The Bucs haven't lost three straight games at any point since the arrival of Tom Brady in 2020, postseason included. After their Week Five meeting with Atlanta, the Buccaneers will be on the road for two more weeks and will then face two more major tests at home from the Ravens and Rams. Though they are not looking for excuses, the Buccaneers did have to work through a long list of injuries to key players in Week Three and had their Week Four preparations dramatically changed by the arrival of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Whether those factors had anything to do with the outcomes against Green Bay and Kansas City, the Buccaneers are undeniable more comfortable heading into Week Five with a healthier roster and a return to normalcy in their schedule. "It's good to be back. Good to be back. Just this morning in team meetings I talked about, "Hey, let's get back in our routine, let's get back to the way we play, the way we prepare and try to get this 'W' this weekend."

Managing Mariota – As he is wont to do, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes hurt the Bucs with his legs on multiple occasions in Week Four, not only running four times for 34 yards and two first downs but also making several creative passes on the move, including a ridiculous, spinning two-yard flip to Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a touchdown. In Week Five, the Buccaneers' defense will have another opportunity to show it can contain a very mobile quarterback, as new Falcons starter Marcus Mariota is also very good on the move. Mariota has already run the ball 30 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns this season, and the offense is using the threat of his legs with a high number of RPO formation plays, which has helped a rushing attack averaging 168.0 yards per game. Todd Bowles' defense has had success against such an approach with mobile quarterbacks in the past, including both games against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles last year. Given that Mariota has thrown four interceptions and lost three fumbles through the first four games, the Buccaneers would prefer to keep him contained in the backfield as much as possible. Tampa Bay has only faced Mariota once before, and it was in his very first regular-season NFL game. That was the 2015 season opener pitting the first two picks in the draft (Jameis Winston and Mariota) against each other, and it was all Mariota and the Titans, who won 42-14. The Bucs hope to even their record against the now-Falcons quarterback on Sunday.

Room to Run? – The Buccaneers' offense finished their Week Four loss to Kansas City with a total of three rushing yards on six carries, the second lowest single-game total in franchise history. While those numbers aren't exactly misleading, they do deserve a little bit of context. By the time the Bucs called their third rushing play, they were already down 14-3, and it became 21-3 not long after. There wasn't much of an option to run with the Chiefs continuing to pile on the points, and when rookie RB Rachaad White got in the game in the second half and logged three carries, two were from the Kansas City two and one-yard lines. A one-yard touchdown run on third-and-goal is a great play, but it doesn't do much for the stats. Still, the overall numbers for the Bucs' rushing attack so far this season, even after a very productive start in Dallas in Week One, are not where the team would like them to be. Tampa Bay ranks 31st in rushing yards per game at 65.3 and 30th in yards per carry at 3.14. This week, the Bucs will face a Falcons defense that ranks 21st in both categories, at 126.3 and 4.90 respectively, so this could be an opportunity for a ground game turnaround. Leonard Fournette and rookie Rachaad White appear to be turning into a potentially dangerous tandem, and they did combine for 107 yards and a touchdown through the air, but the Bucs have not been able to fully unleash them yet.

Secondary Shakeup? – Tampa Bay's defense had to dip into its depth in the secondary in Week Four when safety Logan Ryan left in the first half with a foot injury and cornerback Carlton Davis was sidelined in the second half by a shoulder stinger. Though Ryan does not start in the team's base defense, he comes in for sub packages, with starting safety Antoine Winfield Jr. moving down into the slot. That means Ryan plays roughly 60-70% of the snaps in a typical game. When he left, former Falcon Keanu Neal took over his role and logged 46 defensive snaps. When Davis came out of the game, fourth-year corner Sean Murphy-Bunting came in for his first 22 plays on defense of the season, in the process snaring his eighth career interceptions (playoffs included). Davis practiced without limitations on Wednesday so it's likely he'll be back in his normal starting spot, but Murphy-Bunting still could find some more work this weekend. The most straightforward approach to filling in for a missing Ryan, should that be the case, would be to continue to play Neal in that role, and that might be particularly appealing against a Falcons team that is leaning heavily on its running game. However, another option would be to keep Winfield in a traditional safety role in all sub packages and use Murphy-Bunting in the slot, a job he has filled before. Even if the Bucs don't go that direction, they could try to find some more snaps for Murphy-Bunting after he came up big in his first stint of action this season.

Dynamic Duo Trending Up – Mike Evans and Chris Godwin returned from a suspension and a hamstring injury, respectively, in Week Four and a passing attack that had been generating 211.3 yards and one touchdown per game suddenly blew up for 385 and three against the Chiefs. It's not hard to connect the dots. The Bucs are much more difficult to defend with either Evans or Godwin in the mix, and when they're both on the field at the same time – as was the case for most of Sunday night's game – the results can be dramatic. Before he went on his suspension, Evans had been on the injury report due to a calf strain, but the unwanted rest in Week Three helped him heal and he has not been listed on the report in either of the past two weeks. He returned in Week Four to rack up eight catches, 103 yards and two touchdowns. Godwin does remain on the injury report this week but he spoke after practice on Wednesday about he is "getting there" in his return to peak form and felt fortunate to have gotten in an entire game against the Chiefs. He caught seven passes for 59 yards in his return and was, as usual, an important weapon over the middle for Tom Brady. If Evans and Godwin continue to progress, the Bucs' passing attack could start putting up big numbers again on a regular basis.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Falcons CB Dee Alford

Chris Godwin's impressively fast return from a major knee injury suffered midway through last December hit a bit of a speed bump, as he pulled a hamstring before halftime in Dallas in Week One. After missing two games, Godwin returned to action and played a full contest in Week Four against Kansas City, and his importance to the Buccaneers' passing attack was immediately evident. Playing 83% of the snaps and operating mostly out of the slot, Godwin caught seven passes for 59 yards and was responsible for three of the team's season-high 23 passing first downs. Godwin is a handful in the slot because he not only runs many different types of routes with precision but he also has above-average size and strength for the position. Godwin can beat opposing defenders by creating quick separation or by relying on his physicality in tight quarters. With primary nickel back Isaiah Oliver starting the season on injured reserve, first-year player Dee Alford has had an opportunity to play after impressing the team with a very strong offseason and training camp. The 5-11, 175-pound corner played in just four games with 66 defensive snaps last year but is getting regular playing time with Oliver out and already has one of Atlanta's four interceptions. Alford, a Georgia native who grew up a Buccaneers fan, took a circuitous route to the NFL, from Division II Tusculum University to a stint in the CFL, but he made so many splash plays in training camp this year that the Falcons couldn't keep him off the field.

2. Falcons DT Grady Jarrett vs. Buccaneers G Luke Goedeke

Jarrett most recently made the Pro Bowl in 2020, after a season in which he recorded four sacks. Voters were able to overlook that underwhelming total to see a player who makes a huge impact with his every-down high-intensity play and his ability to occupy blockers and stand up strong against the run game. However, it could be a high sack total that puts him back in the Pro Bowl this year after a one-year absence because he already has a team-high 3.5 of them. Jarrett has also logged nine quarterback pressures, eight hurries and two run stuffs. The 6-0, 305-pound lineman plays with a relentless motor and is a handful for any interior offensive lineman. His pre-snap location heat map on NFL Next Gen Stats shows that he lines up pretty equally all along that interior line, so both guards and the center should get a heavy dose of him Sunday, possibly working together on double teams on occasion. Goedeke, a second-round draft pick who played right tackle in college has stepped right into the starting lineup at left guard and has drawn praise from Head Coach Todd Bowles for his play. Goedeke definitely will be able to match Jarrett's intensity, and his commitment to film study should have him ready for the moves that Jarrett will try to use on him. It's a big early-career test for the rookie and the Bucs will be relying on him to keep Jarrett away from Tom Brady's pocket.

3. Buccaneers S Mike Edwards vs. Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Fourth-year man Mike Edwards has thrived in his first shot at an every-down role in 2022, replacing the departed Jordan Whitehead and so far playing all but one defensive snap this season. Already a renowned ball hawk for his impressive career rate of picks per snaps played, Edwards has a pick-six this season and two passes defensed to go with his 34 tackles, which is just one off Devin White's team lead. Edwards has posted consecutive 13-tackle games heading into Week Five. Falcons QB Marcus Mariota has impressive mobility and has already run 30 times for 95 yards this season. It will be one of Edwards' tasks to figure out quickly if Mariota is intending to pass or run when the ball is in his hands, and if it's the latter to get up into mix as quickly as possible. Of course, Edwards also spends a lot of time as a centerfielder, which means he could be the last line of defense if Mariota tries to go deep to such big and physical potential field-stretchers as rookie WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts. Edwards also has a sack already this season, as Todd Bowles has utilized a wide variety of blitzes through the first four weeks. Edwards could be asked to invade the backfield at times again this Sunday, and if so that could result in another way that Edwards and Mariota go head to head.

4. Falcons WR Drake London vs. Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean