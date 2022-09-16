Week 2 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) are set to face their divisional foe, the New Orleans Saints (1-0), on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. This will be the first of two matchups against the Saints, with the second clash happening on December 5 in Week 13. Both storied franchises will go head-to-head at Caesars Superdome on Sunday for top placement in the NFC South.
To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game - click here.
Here is what experts believe will transpire on Sunday:
- NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal - Bucs
- ESPN.com - Split - Saints
- USA Today - Split, Saints
- CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco - Saints
