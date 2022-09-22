How to Watch: Packers vs. Buccaneers

The battle of two NFC powerhouses has arrived. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25. The last time the two teams squared off was the 2020 NFC Championship Game, and the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl that year after traveling to the Frozen Tundra. Both franchises are contenders in 2022, making for a thrilling matchup on the gridiron in Florida. Here is everything you need to know to follow the game from start to finish.

Matchup:

Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Watch:

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Kickoff: 4:25 pm ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, TPA

Television Network: FOX (Local WTVT Channel 13)

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), Erin Andrews (reporter), Tom Rinaldi (reporter)

https://506sports.com/

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM

DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM

FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM

MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM

ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM

PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM

PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM

SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

Social Media Accounts:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

NFL +

NFL Game Pass International (Outside of the U.S., Canada, and China Only):

