Week 3 Expert Picks: Packers vs. Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are set to face their NFC foe, Green Bay Packers (1-1), on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The teams will go head-to-head in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. Both the Packers and Bucs went 13-4 in 2021 and most notably faced each other last in the 2020 NFC Championship game that propelled the Bucs to Super Bowl LV.
To find out how to watch, listen and livestream the game - click here.
Here is what experts believe will transpire on Sunday:
- NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal - Bucs
- ESPN.com - Split, Bucs
- USA Today - Split, Bucs
- CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco - Packers
