Week 3 Expert Picks: Packers vs. Buccaneers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) are set to face their NFC foe, Green Bay Packers (1-1), on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The teams will go head-to-head in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. Both the Packers and Bucs went 13-4 in 2021 and most notably faced each other last in the 2020 NFC Championship game that propelled the Bucs to Super Bowl LV.