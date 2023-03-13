Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Logan Ryan

Veteran safety Logan Ryan missed the middle of his debut season in Tampa with a foot injury but was a significant part of the Bucs' defensive schemes when healthy…He's due to become a free agent on Wednesday

Mar 13, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Logan Ryan

Logan Ryan has played 10 years in the NFL so far. After four seasons with the team that originally drafted him in 2013, the New England Patriots, he signed with the Tennessee Titans and spent three seasons in Nashville. After becoming an unrestricted free agent for a second time, Ryan bounced to New York and played two seasons with the Giants. Finally, in 2022, he found himself in Florida and, to this point, has logged one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's a nice little 4-3-2-1 pattern, but assuming he wishes to continue his playing career into a second decade – and his production before a 2022 season marred by injuries suggest he certainly could – he's going to break it by either spending a second year in Tampa or going to a fifth team. Ryan is due to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers signed Ryan in part because they liked the versatility that has led to him starting at outside corner, slot corner and safety in his career, and also because they wanted to test out the versatility of a safety already on their roster. The plan for third-year player Antoine Winfield Jr., coming off his first Pro Bowl season in 2021, was to let him start at safety in the base defense but move into the slot in sub packages. That required a third safety – after the departure of Jordan Whitehead in free agency – to come into the game and play next to Mike Edwards when Winfield was up near the line of scrimmage. The Buccaneers also signed veteran safety Keanu Neal, but it was Ryan who started in that role when the regular season began.

How will the Buccaneers' secondary look in 2023? That's hard to say in mid-March because five of its regulars are about to become unrestricted free agents, including Ryan, Neal and Edwards. The Bucs could also lose cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting. Would Ryan's veteran presence help, and are the team and player motivated to stay together for a second year?

That's a question for the weeks ahead as free agency begins and fates are decided for the 22 pending unrestricted free agents the Bucs have from last year's roster (not counting the retired Tom Brady). Clearly, the Bucs have a lot to sort through as the new league year looms and close to two dozen players are close to becoming unrestricted free agents.

Roster turnover from season to season is a given in the NFL and it's certain that the Bucs won't be able to retain all of those potential free agents, but they will surely try to retain as much talent as possible, especially homegrown talent. And so, in the weeks leading up to the start of the new league year, we are looking at 10 players who are currently poised to become unrestricted free agents. This is the full schedule of our 2023 Free Agent Focus rundown:

February 15: WR Julio Jones

February 17: ILB Lavonte David

February 22: OLB Anthony Nelson

February 24: CB Jamel Dean

March 1: S Mike Edwards

March 3: DL Will Gholston

March 8: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

March 10: DL Akiem Hicks

March 14: S Logan Ryan

March 15: OLB Carl Nassib

As our Free Agent Focus rundown nears the end, we look at another of those five pending UFAs in the secondary.

Player: Logan Ryan

Position: Safety

Age at the Start of the 2023 Season: 32

Experience: Entering 11th NFL season

How Acquired: Signed as a free agent in March of 2022

Previous Contract(s): Played first four seasons on the standard rookie contract after being selected in the third round of the 2013 draft by the New England Patriots. Signed and completed a three-year deal as an unrestricted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2017. Signed a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent with the New York Giants in 2020, then agreed to an extension through the 2023 season. He was released following the 2021 campaign after two seasons with the Giants.

Rank in Pro Football Focus Top 100 NFL Free Agents for 2023: Not listed.

2022 Performance: Ryan started his first game as a Buccaneer when the defense opened in a nickel package in the Week One contest at Dallas. He played 71% of the defensive snaps over the first three contests before suffering a foot injury against Kansas City in Week Four that would cause him to miss most of the middle of the season. He was inactive for two games, then was moved to injured reserve, where he stayed for five more outings. Upon his return, he immediately started the next four games as both Edwards and Winfield missed a couple weeks due to their own injuries.

In all, Ryan appeared in nine games with six starts during the regular season. He recorded 37 tackles, including one for a loss, and had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Ryan recorded his lone interception of the season and two of his three passes defensed during the Bucs' first three games, prior to his injury.

Ryan also played in the postseason game against Dallas and contributed two tackles.

Career Accomplishments: Ryan has spent the first 10 seasons of his career filling up every column on his stat line with impressive numbers. Most notably, he and Malcolm Jenkins are the only two players in the NFL who accumulated at least 15 interceptions, at least 10 sacks and at least 10 forced fumbles in that span.

A third-round draft pick by the Patriots, Ryan started 40 games at cornerback over his first four seasons and proved to be a ball hawk, with 13 interceptions, which tied for 12th in the NFL in that span, and 41 passes defensed. During those four seasons, Ryan also won two Super Bowl championship rings.

After signing with the Titans, Ryan saw regular action in the slot and proved to be a very effective blitzer as well. He tallied 4.0 sacks in 2018 and then another 4.5 in 2019. Ryan also snared four interceptions and forced four fumbles to go with that impressive sack total.

In New York, Ryan proved to be a versatile chess piece for the Giants' coaches, logging more than 200 snaps at three different positions: free safety, box safety and slot corner. Over those two seasons he racked up 211 tackles, one interception, 17 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 2.0 sacks and seven QB hits. Overall, in 10 seasons, the former Rutgers star has amassed 742 tackles, 13.0 sacks, 26 QB hits, 19 tackles for loss, 19 interceptions, 98 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Other Potential Free Agent Safeties: Jessie Bates (Bengals), Jordan Poyer (Bills), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Eagles), Vonn Bell (Bengals), Jimmie Ward (49ers), Taylor Rapp (Rams), Julian Love (Giants), Juan Thornhill (Chiefs), Donovan Wilson (Cowboys), Adrian Amos (Packers), Rodney McLeod (Colts), Devin McCourty (Patriots), Marcus Epps (Eagles), Duron Harmon (Raiders), Eric Row (Dolphins), LaMarcus Joyner (Jets), Terrell Edmunds (Steelers), Nassir Adderley (Chargers)

Top Safety Prospects in 2023 NFL Draft: Brian Branch (Alabama), Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M), Jammie Robinson (Florida State), J.L. Skinner (Boise State), Sydney Brown (Illinois), Jordan Battle (Alabama), Ji'Ayir Brown (Penn State), Christopher Smith (Georgia), Brandon Joseph (Notre Dame), Jartavius Martin (Illinois), Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State), Rashad Torrence (Florida)

Related Content

news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Akiem Hicks

Twelfth-year veteran Akiem Hicks, who signed a one-year deal with the Bucs last June and made a clear impact against the run when healthy, is one of five defensive linemen from the 2022 roster set to hit free agency next week

news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Sean Murphy-Bunting

After a strong finish to the 2022 season, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is one of three defensive backs from the Buccaneers' 2019 draft who are set to become unrestricted free agents on March 15

news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

Veteran DL Will Gholston has quietly put together a solid decade of productive football for the Buccaneers but is now one of eight core defenders on the team who could hit free agency later this month

news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Mike Edwards

Safety Mike Edwards, who has a well-deserved reputation as a ball hawk, could potentially hit free agency in March after starting a career-high 12 games in 2022

news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Anthony Nelson

OLB Anthony Nelson, who tied for second on the Bucs' defense in 2022 with 5.5 sacks, is one of six players from the team's 2019 draft who are currently positioned to hit free agency in March

news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Lavonte David

If the Buccaneers and long-running team captain Lavonte David can agree on a fourth contract between them, David could join a very select list of players who spent their first 12 seasons in Tampa

news

2023 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Julio Jones

The Buccaneers face a lengthy list of potential unrestricted free agents in 2023, and once again we are going to take a closer look at the situation for 10 of them, beginning with Julio Jones

news

2022 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Jordan Whitehead

Safety Jordan Whitehead has been a consistent and hard-hitting force in the Bucs' defense for the past four years but the 2018 fourth-round pick could now get his first crack at free agency

news

2022 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Will Gholston

Like Lavonte David before him, DL Will Gholston is a Buccaneers draft success who not only has played through a second contract but now could be in line for a third

news

2022 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Leonard Fournette

RB Leonard Fournette chose to return to the Buccaneers after his incredible performance in the run to Super Bowl LV, and he took over as the team's lead back in 2021, but now he is eligible to hit free agency again

news

2022 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Blaine Gabbert

Veteran QB Blaine Gabbert has played on three consecutive one-year deals in Tampa, and his potential free agency status in 2022 became a more interesting topic after the retirement of Tom Brady

Advertising