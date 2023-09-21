2023 Game Preview: Eagles-Buccaneers, Week 3

There is only one game on the NFL's entire Week Three schedule that pits two unbeaten teams against each other, and it will take place in Raymond James Stadium on Monday night.

The 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, off to a 2-0 start, will get their first prime-time exposure of the season, welcoming the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles to town. The Eagles have also won their first two games after producing a conference-best 13-4 record in 2022 and advancing all the way to Super Bowl LVII. The game is part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will kick off an hour after the Buccaneers and Eagles do.

The Buccaneers, projected by many NFL analysts to be closer to competing for the first pick in next year's draft than to their fourth straight playoff appearance, have received key contributions from a wide variety of players during their fast start. Wide receiver Mike Evans, now in his 10th season, appears reenergized by the team's new offense and is fifth in the NFL with 237 receiving yards while scoring in each game. New starting quarterback Baker Mayfield has a 104.4 passer rating and no turnovers through two games. The Bucs' offensive line has allowed only one sack and has blocked for 33.5 carries a game, a massive difference from a year ago. Seven different players have contributed to the team's eight sacks on defense. Rookie nickel back Christian Izien already has two interceptions, and the linebacking duo of Lavonte David continues to perform like one of the league's best. Punter Jake Camarda has made a huge difference in field position in both contests.

The Buccaneers will need that sort of roster-wide contribution to upend the talented Eagles, keep their 2023 record unblemished and serve notice that they are once again playoff contenders.

"[It is a] very talented team, very well-coached," said Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles. "Like you said, they were in the Super Bowl last year. We've been in that situation. They've got talent at every level on both sides of the ball. We're going to have to use everybody to try and win this ballgame. It's not going to come from one or two groups, it's going to have to be individual play, it's going to have to be group play. We're going to have to be very sound."

The Eagles do indeed present multiple threats on both offense and defense. Jalen Hurts, one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, finished second in the NFL MVP balloting last season and has already both run for and thrown a pair of touchdowns. He has one of the league's most dangerous wide receiver duos in DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown and Smith has already racked up 178 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Philadelphia's offensive line sent three starters to the Pro Bowl last year, and Dallas Goedert is a standout two-way tight end.

On defense, the Eagles continue to field one of the deepest and most dangerous defensive fronts, now powered by their top picks in the last two drafts, defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Those two have already combined for 2.5 sacks and are also integral to the league's top-ranked run defense. Savvy veteran cornerback Darius Slay already has an interception and four passes defensed, good for second in the NFL. Slot corner Avonte Maddox is also off to a good start with eight tackles, a tackle for loss, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

The Buccaneers have won their last four games against the Eagles, including a meeting in the Wild Card round of the 2021 playoffs. That Eagles team, and Hurts specifically, was just starting to find its footing as a title contender, and it blossomed fully into one of the league's best teams in 2022. The goals for the Eagles in 2023 is to take it one step further and bring home the second Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Buccaneers already have two Lombardi Trophies, and they maintain a good amount of the core from their most recent championship in 2020. They hope to use the prime-time spotlight on Monday night to prove they still have the talent to be contenders as well in 2023.

GAME AND BROADCAST DETAILS

Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

Monday, September 25, 7:15 p.m. ET

Raymond James Stadium (capacity: 65,844)

Tampa, Florida

Television: ABC/ESPN+ (Local WFTS Channel 28)

TV Broadcast Team: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter), John Parry (officiating analyst)

Radio: 98Rock (WXTB, 97.9 FM), Flagship Station

Radio Broadcast Team: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline)

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Coming to the game or enjoying pregame festivities? Check out our Buccaneers Gameday Page for everything you need to know about getting ready for the game, Tailgate Packages, Bucs Beach and more!

TICKETING INFORMATION

The 2023 season is underway and there are a limited number of Single Game Tickets on sale now! Visit Buccaneers.com to purchase tickets.

ALL-TIME HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES

The Eagles occupy a prominent spot in Buccaneers franchise history. Tampa Bay has met Philadelphia five times in the postseason, their most against any opponent, and that includes the first playoff game in Bucs history and the first conference championship game in team annals, as well.

The most recent such encounter is also the last time these two teams shared a field, as the Buccaneers defeated the Eagles, 31-15, at Raymond James Stadium, in the Wild Card round of the 2021 playoffs. Tampa Bay actually built a 31-0 lead in that game on the strength of Tom Brady touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, and the Bucs' defense held quarterback Jalen Hurts to 38 rushing yards and one touchdown pass while intercepting him twice.

That victory broke an all-time tie, at least temporarily, between the two teams, as they had previously split 16 regular-season meetings and four playoff contests straight down the middle. The Bucs actually tied up the regular-season series earlier that season with a 28-22 win at Philadelphia in Week Six evened up the all-time record between these two teams at 8-8. Leonard Fournette ran for two touchdowns in that game at Lincoln Financial Field, balancing out the two times Hurts ran it in, as the Bucs went up 28-7 before hanging on for the victory.

Two weeks into that 2018 season, the Eagles came to Raymond James Stadium after beating Tom Brady's Patriots, 41-33, in a thrilling Super Bowl LII shootout the previous February. The Buccaneers had finished that same 2017 season with a 5-11 record, though they had looked impressive in a 2018 opening-week, 48-40 win in New Orleans. The Buccaneers beat the Eagles, 27-21, with Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing four touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to former Eagle DeSean Jackson on the first play of the game. It would be the Eagles that went back to the playoffs that season, though, earning a Wild Card berth while the Bucs slumped to 5-11 and initiated a coaching change.

Many of Tampa Bay's best moments in their head-to-head history with the Eagles have occurred in Philadelphia. There's the 2002 NFC Championship Game, of course, but the 2003 Monday Night Football season opener was a particularly satisfying win, as well. The Buccaneers were there in Philadelphia in 1999 when Donovan McNabb made his NFL debut, and they didn't exactly treat him well. Tampa Bay started its 1995 campaign by sacking Randall Cunningham five times and winning handily at Philadelphia; that was Warren Sapp's NFL debut and he had one of those five sacks. Even the Bucs' most recent trip to Philly, in 2015, was notable: At the time, the Bucs' 45-17 win over the Eagles was their highest-scoring road game ever.

The Bucs' biggest highlight in their series with the Eagles is unquestionably that aforementioned 2002 NFCC Game. The Buccaneers had seen their playoff dreams die at Veterans Stadium each of the previous two winters and had even lost in their personal house of horrors earlier in that '02 campaign. But the Bucs showed up ready to battle and overcome a long game-opening kickoff and a Philly touchdown just a minute into the game. Joe Jurevicius's unforgettable 71-yard catch-and-run began the turnaround, and the Bucs stymied McNabb for most of the night with two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception off the prolific quarterback. Down 20-10, the Eagles mounted a late rally behind McNabb's improvisational big plays and were closing in on the end zone with five minutes left. That's when Ronde Barber made perhaps the single greatest play in team annals, intercepting a short pass and returning it 92 yards for the game-sealing touchdown.

Four seasons later, Barber terrorized McNabb again with a pair of pick-sixes in a 23-21 win at Raymond James Stadium in 2006, the game that famously ended on Matt Bryant's 62-yard field goal. Until Mike Edwards pulled off the feat in Week Two of this season against Atlanta, Barber had been the only player in team history to have two interception-return touchdowns in the same game.

Tampa Bay's very first playoff game also featured the Eagles. After winning the NFC Central in 1979, just the franchise's fourth season of existence, the Bucs got a home game to start the playoffs and beat Philadelphia, 24-17. Ricky Bell set still-standing team records for carries (38) and rushing yards (142) in a playoff game.

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS