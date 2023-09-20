Eagles-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Three

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Eagles T Lane Johnson vs. Buccaneers OLB Shaq Barrett

Injuries cost Johnson 13 games over the 2020-21 seasons after he had gone to the Pro Bowl the previous three years, but he was able to return in his age 32 season to make 15 starts in 2023 and regain both his Pro Bowl and first-team Associated Press All-Pro status. Johnson is extremely athletic for an offensive lineman and he can quickly change directions and pick up free runners. He also has a very long reach, which allows him to maintain leverage and keep pass-rushers off him. His position coach, Jeff Stoutland, describes him as "a skill player playing offensive line," and Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni calls him "the best right tackle in the world." (Bucs fans don't have to engage in a debate about that last claim now that Tristan Wirfs has moved to left tackle.) Barrett has made an inspirational return to the game in 2023, following last year's Achilles tendon tear and then, much more significantly, the tragic loss of his young daughter in the spring. He hit the ground running in training camp and has looked as fast and quick as ever in the first two games. His performance against the Bears included a key sack and a one-handed interception that he returned for a touchdown to seal the Bucs' victory. Barrett is an instinctive edge rusher who should give the Eagles' star tackle a good game.

2. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin vs. Eagles CB Avonte Maddox

New Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales said during the offseason that Godwin's role in the offense would be changing somewhat, with him being used less often in the slot and more on the outside. That has been true so far, as Godwin has played only 33% of his snaps in the slot so far after ranging between 52% and 60% the last three years. The Bucs have also used Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer and even Mike Evans in the slot as Canales has mixed up their pre-snap looks. However, Godwin still has the most plays out of the slot of any of the Bucs' receivers so far, so opposing offenses aren't putting away game tape of him dominating from that spot the last three years. Godwin is big for a slot receiver, which makes him valuable as a blocker in the run game, but he also has the change of direction and steady hands a player needs in that position. When he does line up there on Monday night, he'll draw the attention of Avonte Maddux, the Eagles' nickel corner. Maddox was excellent in that role on Philly's top-notch defense last year; according to NFL Next Gen Stats, he allowed the third-lowest EPA (-12.7) when targeted of any slot cornerback in 2022. Maddox will be ready to give Godwin a physical game; last year he played press coverage on 38% of his snaps, the fifth-highest rate among NFL slot corners.

3. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert vs. Buccaneers LB Devin White

Goedert is the clear third option in the Eagles passing attack after wideouts Brown and Smith, and though he's off to a relatively slow start with six catches for 22 yards through two games he will still need to be a focal point for the Buccaneers' defense. Last year, he caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns despite missing five games, and he was huge in the playoffs with 16 grabs for 141 yards and one score. Goedert helps out his quarterback by hauling in passes in tough situations; according to NGS he led all NFL tight ends in 2022 with +5.7 receptions over expected and +151 yards over expected. Devin White won't be the only Buccaneer defender who will be involved in slowing Goedert down, but he has shown the ability to close quickly on tight ends when opposing quarterbacks try to use them as a safety valve or a screen option on short passes. Tampa Bay's defense gave up a combined 12 receptions to the Vikings' and Bears' top tight ends, T.J. Hockenson and Cole Kmet, but they've gone for only 73 total yards, or 6.1 per reception. White has plenty of speed to match up with any NFL tight end and he's a very sure tackler in the open field.

4. Buccaneers G Matt Feiler vs. Eagles DT Jalen Carter