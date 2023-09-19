Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Release Week Three Depth Chart: Cade Otton Going the Distance

Through two games, TE Cade Otton has played nearly every offensive snap as he has helped tie the run and pass games together

Sep 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

  • WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer*, Rakim Jarrett *
  • WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins
  • LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule
  • LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie
  • C: Robert Hainsey
  • RG: Cody Mauch *, Nick Leverett
  • RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton
  • TE: Cade Otton, David Wells
  • TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham *
  • QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask
  • RB: Rachaad White, Sean Tucker , *Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Buccaneers made no changes to their offensive depth chart for Week Three, but running back Chase Edmonds could miss time due to a knee injury suffered on Sunday against the Bears. If so, that would open the door for fourth-year back Ke'Shawn Vaughn to get into the mix after he was a healthy scratch the first two weeks. Edmonds has four carries for 20 yards and no receptions through the first two games on a total of 11 offensive snaps.

Barring injuries, the Bucs usually have six players who take every single offensive snap in a game, the five offensive lineman and the quarterback. In Week Two, they had a seventh player who got very close, as second-year tight end Cade Otton played 69 of 71 offensive snaps, or 97%. Otton was also on the field for 66 of 68 plays in Week One against Minnesota and Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales has called him the player that ties the run and pass game together as the team seeks more balance in 2023. Otton caught all six passes thrown his direction on Sunday, for a total of 41 yards, and helped the run game rack up 120 yards and a touchdown.

"It's a great challenge," said Otton of playing nearly every snap. "I try to take pride in never asking to come out of the game, so it's one of those things [where] you have to refocus every single play, just focus on that next rep and what you have to do to win it. That's really all I'm thinking about in the moment and then however many plays I play at the end of the game, it is what it is."

The Bucs and Bears did battle on an extremely hot and humid afternoon Sunday, which meant both coaching staffs had to find ways to get some of their key players a little extra rest. That was true for Canales and his top receiver in 2023, Mike Evans. Evans had a huge game, catching six passes on eight targets for 171 yards and a touchdown, and he did it while watching his snap count fall from 83.8% in Week One (in a domed stadium in Minnesota) to 60.6% in Week Two. There's a good reason for that: Evans was covering a lot of ground. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Evans ran a total of 922.9 yards on his 43 plays, which was only 48 fewer yards than he ran on 56 plays in Minnesota.

The Buccaneers offense ran a bit more "11" personnel than "12," with three receivers on the field for 49% of the snaps. That third receiver role was split almost right down the middle between rookie Trey Palmer, who got 35 snaps, and second-year man Deven Thompkins, who drew 32. Rookie Rakim Jarrett also was called in for 16 plays, 10 more than he had in Week One. Similarly, tight ends Ko Kieft and David Wells each got 18 snaps, some of them at the same time as the Bucs did also run six plays in three tight end sets.

Bears vs. Bucs Week 2 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 2 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears.

TAMPA, FL - September 17, 2023 - A general view during the game between the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the game, 27-17. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DEFENSE

  • DL: Calijah Kancey *, Mike Greene
  • NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines
  • DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston
  • OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby*, Markees Watts *
  • ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt
  • ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis *
  • OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill
  • CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Derrek Pitts *
  • CB: Carlton Davis, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes *
  • S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather *
  • S: Ryan Neal, Christian Izien *

The Buccaneers continued to lean on their depth along the defensive front, where they kept a total of 12 down linemen and outside linebackers on the 53-man roster and had 11 of them active for the game against the Bears. The result was a fresh pass rush at the end of the game, as the Buccaneers piled up six sacks of Justin Fields during the game, four in the first half and two in the second half. Starting edge rushers Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who combined for three sacks, four QB hits and a pick-six, each played 53% of the snaps, down from 61% in Minnesota. That meant a good amount of work for Anthony Nelson (24 snaps) and rookie Yaya Diaby (23). The Bucs' fifth active OLB on the day, Cam Gill, only played three snaps but was still able to record his first sack of the season, as well as a forced fumble.

The Bears were in three-receiver sets for 72.5% of their plays, which meant a lot of work for rookie safety Christian Izien, who covers the slot in the Bucs' nickel package. Izien played 40 of a possible 53 plays (75.5%) and came away with his second interception in as many games on the Bears' final offensive snap. Second-year man Zyon McCollum started in place of injured cornerback Carlton Davis and played all 53 snaps.

With rookie defensive lineman Calijah Kancey sidelined by a calf injury, second-year man Logan Hall saw his role continue to grow. He matched nose tackle Vita Vea for the most snaps played by the down lineman, with 34, or 64% of the total. First-year man Mike Greene, who started in Kancey's place, was next with 25 snaps, or nearly half the total.

SPECIALISTS

  • P: Jake Camarda
  • PK: Chase McLaughlin
  • KO: Jake Camarda
  • H: Jake Camarda
  • LS: Zach Triner
  • PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *
  • KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Punter Jake Camarda made his 15 special teams snaps count. He compiled a gross punting average of 52.8 yards on four kicks, including a 72-yard blast that ranked as the third-longest punt in team history, along with a net average of 47.8 yards. Through two games, Camarda ranks second in the NFL in both categories, with a 53.8-yard gross and a 48.0-yard net. Camarda also chased down the ball on a blocked field goal to prevent a potential Bears scoop-and-score, and he drove all five of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.

The Bucs' most active players on special teams were Gill, rookie cornerback Josh Hayes and linebackers K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell, all of whom played 20 of a possible 27 snaps. Since he was starting at corner, the Bucs only asked McCollum to take four snaps on special teams; rookie cornerback Derrek Pitts, making his NFL debut, filled in the gap with 17 snaps.

