Bucs' Release Week Three Depth Chart: Cade Otton Going the Distance

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans , Trey Palmer* , Rakim Jarrett *

, , Rakim Jarrett * WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch *, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Cade Otton , David Wells

, David Wells TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham *

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

RB: Rachaad White, Sean Tucker , *Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The Buccaneers made no changes to their offensive depth chart for Week Three, but running back Chase Edmonds could miss time due to a knee injury suffered on Sunday against the Bears. If so, that would open the door for fourth-year back Ke'Shawn Vaughn to get into the mix after he was a healthy scratch the first two weeks. Edmonds has four carries for 20 yards and no receptions through the first two games on a total of 11 offensive snaps.

Barring injuries, the Bucs usually have six players who take every single offensive snap in a game, the five offensive lineman and the quarterback. In Week Two, they had a seventh player who got very close, as second-year tight end Cade Otton played 69 of 71 offensive snaps, or 97%. Otton was also on the field for 66 of 68 plays in Week One against Minnesota and Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales has called him the player that ties the run and pass game together as the team seeks more balance in 2023. Otton caught all six passes thrown his direction on Sunday, for a total of 41 yards, and helped the run game rack up 120 yards and a touchdown.

"It's a great challenge," said Otton of playing nearly every snap. "I try to take pride in never asking to come out of the game, so it's one of those things [where] you have to refocus every single play, just focus on that next rep and what you have to do to win it. That's really all I'm thinking about in the moment and then however many plays I play at the end of the game, it is what it is."

The Bucs and Bears did battle on an extremely hot and humid afternoon Sunday, which meant both coaching staffs had to find ways to get some of their key players a little extra rest. That was true for Canales and his top receiver in 2023, Mike Evans. Evans had a huge game, catching six passes on eight targets for 171 yards and a touchdown, and he did it while watching his snap count fall from 83.8% in Week One (in a domed stadium in Minnesota) to 60.6% in Week Two. There's a good reason for that: Evans was covering a lot of ground. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Evans ran a total of 922.9 yards on his 43 plays, which was only 48 fewer yards than he ran on 56 plays in Minnesota.