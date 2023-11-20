Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 12

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 12 across Power Rankings?

Nov 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM
After 11 weeks of play, where do various media outlets rank Tampa Bay for the upcoming week?

See the full list of power rankings from major networks.

NFL.com - Eric Edholm

  • Rank: 20
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Ravens, Lions, 49ers, Chiefs 
  • NFC South: Saints (15), Falcons (23), Panthers (32)

CBSSports.com - Pete Prisco

  • Rank: 23
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs, 49ers
  • NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (24), Panthers (32)

The Athletic - Josh Kendall

  • Rank: 22
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, Ravens, 49ers
  • NFC South: Saints (17), Falcons (24), Panthers (32)

USA Today - Nate Davis

  • Rank: 21
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, Chiefs, 49ers, Ravens, Cowboys
  • NFC South: Saints (22), Falcons (24), Panthers (32)

ESPN

  • Rank: 22
  • NFL Top 5: Eagles, 49ers, Chiefs, Lions, Ravens
  • NFC South: Saints (16), Falcons (25), Panthers (32)

Latest Headlines

Bucs' Release Week 12 Depth Chart: Hayes, Merriweather Debut

The Buccaneers played seven different rookies on defense at various times in San Francisco in Week 11, with CB Josh Hayes and S Kaevon Merriweather seeing the first defensive snaps of their careers

Red Zone Red Light | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-49ers

Though the Buccaneers have performed reasonably well in the red zone on offense in 2023 and extremely well on defense, that area of the field proved to be much riper for the 49ers in Week 11

Bucs Young Defenders Make Solid First Impression

Rookie defenders Kaevon Merriweather, Josh Hayes and SirVocea Dennis were thrown into the fire for the first time on Sunday in San Francisco, and the results were encouraging

Takeaways from Buccaneers-49ers | Week 11

Top observations from the Buccaneers 27-14 loss to the 49ers in Week 11

Lavonte David Supplants Rondé Barber on All-Time Tackle List

Data Crunch: A first-quarter sack in San Francisco made Lavonte David the second-leading tackler in franchise history, and Deven Thompkins had the Bucs' longest punt return in more than eight years

Todd Bowles: 'We Have to Scrap & Fight for Everything' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. HC Bowles discussed health updates, the Bucs' rookies 'fearless play' and having a lot to play for going forward.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Rookies Handling Their Business, 'Next Man Up' | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. S Winfield Jr. discussed his thoughts on the game in San Francisco, being the best version of himself and how the rookies stepped up on the field.

The Dynamic Duo Camarda & McLaughlin Discuss Their Personal Journey's to the NFL | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Punter Jake Camarda, Kicker Chase McLaughlin on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Brief: November 21, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 12

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 12 across Power Rankings?

Updates: MRIs on Tap for Lavonte David, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

49ers' Third-Quarter Surge Sinks Bucs in Hard-Fought Road Loss

The Bucs fought to the end of a 27-14 road loss to the 49ers on Sunday, but a third-quarter surge by the 49ers' Brock Purdy-led offense and some missed opportunities in the red zone kept them from getting a second straight win

Breaking Down the Trip to the West Coast vs. the 49ers | Nothing But Bucs

"The Buccaneers fell to the 49ers Sunday on the West coast 27-14 and host T.J. Rives returns to give his insight and analysis from field level at Levi's Stadium. You'll hear the highlights from Bucs Radio and his post-game guests QB Baker Mayfield, LB Yaya Diaby and coach Todd Bowles. It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"

Bucs vs. 49ers Week 11 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 11 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Baker Mayfield Reflects on Bucs vs. Niners, Taking Advantage of Opportunities | Press Conference 

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. QB Mayfield discussed the team's ability to fight to the end, the team needing to focus on playing their best game and having a 'one game at a time' mentality.

Todd Bowles on Game vs. 49ers, Converting on Chances | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. HC Bowles discussed being able to 'punch it in' when it counts, the importance of playing mistake free football and the increased play time the Bucs' rookies are getting on the field.

Bucs vs. 49ers Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 27-14

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

What's Next: Bucs Hit the Road Again to Indy

The Bucs will look to get back on the winning track on the road as they take on an Indianapolis team coming off a bye week and, before that, two consecutive victories

Rapid Reaction: 49ers 27, Bucs 14

The Buccaneers faltered against the 49ers 27-14 and drop to 4-6 

Best Photos From Bucs vs. 49ers | Week 11

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 11 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
